Senior Business Analyst

A software company that offers comprehensive policy management software that enables their clients’ business to register, administrate and handle claims for the Insurance Industry seeks a Senior Business Analyst who is an agile person who will be able to help bridge the gap and improve efficiency between business and IT.

Responsibilities:

Gathering information.

Documenting processes and confirming the final documents with users.

Improving processes.

Conducting research.

Analyzing data to come up with solutions to business problems and help to introduce these systems to businesses and clients.

You will be responsible for evaluating business processes.

Anticipating requirements.

Uncovering areas for improvement.

Developing and implementing solutions and creating informative, actionable, and repeatable reporting that highlights relevant business trends and opportunities for improvement.

You will identify and establish the scope and parameters of requirements analysis on a project-by-project basis to define project impact, outcome criteria, and metrics.

Participate in the QA and the selection of any requirements documentation software solutions that the organization may opt to use that will have an impact on the experience.

Translate conceptual customer requirements into functional requirements in a clear manner that is comprehensible to developers/project team and create process models, specifications, diagrams, and charts to provide direction to developers and/or the project team.

Qualifications:

Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification.

Minimum of 10 years of experience.

The ideal candidate has exposure to the Insurance Industry.

Has extensive experience in technical writing, negotiating, and influencing skills

Has the ability to delegate and manage own workload and timelines.

Please email your updated CV and all relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Analyst

Business Writing

Research

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

