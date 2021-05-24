A software company that offers comprehensive policy management software that enables their clients’ business to register, administrate and handle claims for the Insurance Industry seeks a Senior Business Analyst who is an agile person who will be able to help bridge the gap and improve efficiency between business and IT.
Responsibilities:
- Gathering information.
- Documenting processes and confirming the final documents with users.
- Improving processes.
- Conducting research.
- Analyzing data to come up with solutions to business problems and help to introduce these systems to businesses and clients.
- You will be responsible for evaluating business processes.
- Anticipating requirements.
- Uncovering areas for improvement.
- Developing and implementing solutions and creating informative, actionable, and repeatable reporting that highlights relevant business trends and opportunities for improvement.
- You will identify and establish the scope and parameters of requirements analysis on a project-by-project basis to define project impact, outcome criteria, and metrics.
- Participate in the QA and the selection of any requirements documentation software solutions that the organization may opt to use that will have an impact on the experience.
- Translate conceptual customer requirements into functional requirements in a clear manner that is comprehensible to developers/project team and create process models, specifications, diagrams, and charts to provide direction to developers and/or the project team.
Qualifications:
- Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification.
- Minimum of 10 years of experience.
- The ideal candidate has exposure to the Insurance Industry.
- Has extensive experience in technical writing, negotiating, and influencing skills
- Has the ability to delegate and manage own workload and timelines.
Please email your updated CV and all relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]
