Senior Frontend Developer (React) – Sandton – R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

There’s an exciting opportunity for a Senior Frontend Developer who has experience in creating and maintaining innovative, reusable and mobile friendly web solutions using React.
The ideal candidate must have an understanding of user experience, a sharp sense of problem-solving, and a willingness to expand their knowledge. You will be joining a dynamic development team that’s always innovating with a modern tech stack.
Key Skills:
- React
- HTML5
- CSS3
- JavaScript
- NodeJS
- Git
- TypeScript
Duties:
- Developing and maintaining multi culture/language web solutions
- Developing and maintaining internal component libraries and style guides for use within multiple solutions
- Working with UI/UX designers and other developers to translate marketing ideas and business requirements into web solutions
- Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs
- Performance and accessibility optimization of web applications
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree