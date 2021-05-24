Senior Frontend Developer (React) – Sandton – R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you driven by the thrill of sports?

There’s an exciting opportunity for a Senior Frontend Developer who has experience in creating and maintaining innovative, reusable and mobile friendly web solutions using React.

The ideal candidate must have an understanding of user experience, a sharp sense of problem-solving, and a willingness to expand their knowledge. You will be joining a dynamic development team that’s always innovating with a modern tech stack.

Key Skills:

React

HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript

NodeJS

Git

TypeScript

Duties:

Developing and maintaining multi culture/language web solutions

Developing and maintaining internal component libraries and style guides for use within multiple solutions

Working with UI/UX designers and other developers to translate marketing ideas and business requirements into web solutions

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs

Performance and accessibility optimization of web applications

Reference Number for this position is SJ52801. This is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Email Showmona Juggernath on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

