Senior Specialist: Infrastructure Associate at Liberty Group Limited

Purpose

To provide advice and support in area of specialisation and to assume primary responsibility for a number of active investments to manage risks and to enhance investor returns.

Minimum Experience

3 – 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 -2 years at a junior specialist level

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Finance Economics and Accounting

Additional Minimum Qualifications

Outputs

Process

Accountable for the improvement of quality, service and work outputs, continuously recommending improvements.

Plan for the organisation of work outputs and process improvement activities in light of a specific situational context related to the area of specialisation.

Proactively identify area of specialisation related problems, determine cause and effect and recommend the best option to implement corrective action based on previous experience.

Responsibile for actively monitoring and overseeing the performance of assigned investee companies, assessing the ongoing risk and quality of investment.

Provide feedback on quarterly and ad-hoc basis as required to the Portfolio Committee on the status of assigned investee companies and provide updates for investor reports.

Prepare valuation models and reports for assigned investee companies to present to the Portfolio Committee and Investors/Advisory Boards.

Participate as a member of the Portfolio Committee which will review all investments and valuations.

Oversee the collection of distributions, monitoring of drawdowns and compliance with any covenants.

Work closely with Operations team to ensure the reporting of the investment company is accurately reflected in the operational system;

Find areas of improvements and efficiency in the management of the investment companies.

Advise on any possible consolidation, secondary sale of interests, etc. and work with the Transaction team to execute the secondary sale.

Customer

Provide specialist expertise and advice to internal/external customers, that builds strong relationships and creates a favourable impression aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.

Finance

Adhere to financial controls, governance and compliance policies and processes throughout an area of specialisation, contributing to cost efficiency.

Learning and Growth

Contribute positively to human capability improvement, related to knowledge optimisation and associated with area of specialisation.

Governance

Comply to risk and governance policies, implement and provide subject matter input to the development of related processes, applicable to the area of specialisation.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

Research and Information Gathering (Intermediate)

Portfolio thinking (Intermediate)

Communication skills (Fundamental) (Intermediate)

Written Communication (Intermediate)

Behavioural Competencies

Analytical Thinking (Intermediate)

Organisation and Attention to Detail (Intermediate)

Interpersonal Effectiveness (Intermediate)

Relationship Management and Networking (Intermediate)

Strategic Thinking (Intermediate)

Teamwork and Cooperation (Intermediate)

Adaptability (Intermediate)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Intermediate)

Persuading and Influencing (Intermediate)

Professional/Technical learning (Intermediate)

