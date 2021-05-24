Senior Specialist: Infrastructure Associate at Liberty Group Limited

Purpose

To provide advice and support in area of specialisation and to assume primary responsibility for a number of active investments to manage risks and to enhance investor returns.

Minimum Experience

3 – 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 -2 years at a junior specialist level

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Finance Economics and Accounting

Additional Minimum Qualifications

Outputs

Process

  • Accountable for the improvement of quality, service and work outputs, continuously recommending improvements.
  • Plan for the organisation of work outputs and process improvement activities in light of a specific situational context related to the area of specialisation.
  • Proactively identify area of specialisation related problems, determine cause and effect and recommend the best option to implement corrective action based on previous experience.
  • Responsibile for actively monitoring and overseeing the performance of assigned investee companies, assessing the ongoing risk and quality of investment.
  • Provide feedback on quarterly and ad-hoc basis as required to the Portfolio Committee on the status of assigned investee companies and provide updates for investor reports.
  • Prepare valuation models and reports for assigned investee companies to present to the Portfolio Committee and Investors/Advisory Boards.
  • Participate as a member of the Portfolio Committee which will review all investments and valuations.
  • Oversee the collection of distributions, monitoring of drawdowns and compliance with any covenants.
  • Work closely with Operations team to ensure the reporting of the investment company is accurately reflected in the operational system;
  • Find areas of improvements and efficiency in the management of the investment companies.
  • Advise on any possible consolidation, secondary sale of interests, etc. and work with the Transaction team to execute the secondary sale.

Customer

  • Provide specialist expertise and advice to internal/external customers, that builds strong relationships and creates a favourable impression aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.

Finance

  • Adhere to financial controls, governance and compliance policies and processes throughout an area of specialisation, contributing to cost efficiency.

Learning and Growth

  • Contribute positively to human capability improvement, related to knowledge optimisation and associated with area of specialisation.

Governance

  • Comply to risk and governance policies, implement and provide subject matter input to the development of related processes, applicable to the area of specialisation.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

  • Research and Information Gathering (Intermediate)
  • Portfolio thinking (Intermediate)
  • Communication skills (Fundamental) (Intermediate)
  • Written Communication (Intermediate)

Behavioural Competencies

  • Analytical Thinking (Intermediate)
  • Organisation and Attention to Detail (Intermediate)
  • Interpersonal Effectiveness (Intermediate)
  • Relationship Management and Networking (Intermediate)
  • Strategic Thinking (Intermediate)
  • Teamwork and Cooperation (Intermediate)
  • Adaptability (Intermediate)
  • Problem Solving and Analysis (Intermediate)
  • Persuading and Influencing (Intermediate)
  • Professional/Technical learning (Intermediate)

