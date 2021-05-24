Senior Specialist: Infrastructure Associate at Liberty Group Limited

Purpose
To provide advice and support in area of specialisation and to assume primary responsibility for a number of active investments to manage risks and to enhance investor returns.
Minimum Experience
3 – 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 -2 years at a junior specialist level
Minimum Qualifications
Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Finance Economics and Accounting
Additional Minimum Qualifications
Outputs
Process
- Accountable for the improvement of quality, service and work outputs, continuously recommending improvements.
- Plan for the organisation of work outputs and process improvement activities in light of a specific situational context related to the area of specialisation.
- Proactively identify area of specialisation related problems, determine cause and effect and recommend the best option to implement corrective action based on previous experience.
- Responsibile for actively monitoring and overseeing the performance of assigned investee companies, assessing the ongoing risk and quality of investment.
- Provide feedback on quarterly and ad-hoc basis as required to the Portfolio Committee on the status of assigned investee companies and provide updates for investor reports.
- Prepare valuation models and reports for assigned investee companies to present to the Portfolio Committee and Investors/Advisory Boards.
- Participate as a member of the Portfolio Committee which will review all investments and valuations.
- Oversee the collection of distributions, monitoring of drawdowns and compliance with any covenants.
- Work closely with Operations team to ensure the reporting of the investment company is accurately reflected in the operational system;
- Find areas of improvements and efficiency in the management of the investment companies.
- Advise on any possible consolidation, secondary sale of interests, etc. and work with the Transaction team to execute the secondary sale.
Customer
- Provide specialist expertise and advice to internal/external customers, that builds strong relationships and creates a favourable impression aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.
Finance
- Adhere to financial controls, governance and compliance policies and processes throughout an area of specialisation, contributing to cost efficiency.
Learning and Growth
- Contribute positively to human capability improvement, related to knowledge optimisation and associated with area of specialisation.
Governance
- Comply to risk and governance policies, implement and provide subject matter input to the development of related processes, applicable to the area of specialisation.
Competencies
Liberty Values
Technical Competencies
- Research and Information Gathering (Intermediate)
- Portfolio thinking (Intermediate)
- Communication skills (Fundamental) (Intermediate)
- Written Communication (Intermediate)
Behavioural Competencies
- Analytical Thinking (Intermediate)
- Organisation and Attention to Detail (Intermediate)
- Interpersonal Effectiveness (Intermediate)
- Relationship Management and Networking (Intermediate)
- Strategic Thinking (Intermediate)
- Teamwork and Cooperation (Intermediate)
- Adaptability (Intermediate)
- Problem Solving and Analysis (Intermediate)
- Persuading and Influencing (Intermediate)
- Professional/Technical learning (Intermediate)