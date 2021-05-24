Senior SQL Data Engineer / BI Developer – Woodmead – R900K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Johannesburg based company that provides administration and technology solutions to asset managers and financial advisors throughout Southern Africa and Europe is currently looking to hire a talented and passionate SNR SQL Data Engineer / BI Developer that wants to grow and learn.
Requirements:
- IT-Related Tertiary qualification (BSc, IT Diploma, etc.) preferred
- 5 years of relevant experience
- MS SQL
- ETL
- SSIS
- SSRS
- SSAS
- Power BI
