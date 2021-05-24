Site Supervisor at Fourier Recruitment

May 24, 2021

Market Leader in Medical Capital Equiment seeks Site Supervisor to join ther Team

  • Installs equipment in line with designs, drawings,customer requirements and legislation (local and international)
  • Assist Project Manager in site visits to determine precise scope of works (local and neighbouring countries, if required)
  • Inspect , sign-off and issue COCs for all Safety Divisions project related electrical installations
  • Cold-commissioning of systems (basic functioning tests) after completion of installations
  • Recording and managing project issues and escalating where necessary.
  • Prepares red-line drawings, sketches, and reports to reflect changes or alterations made in instruments, circuits, and systems (final sketches to be done by Draughts person in the office)
  • Read and interpret wiring diagrams, P&IDs,connection drawings, loop drawings and termination drawings
  • Troubleshoot electrical/electronic issues using appropriate testing devices.
  • Identify and ensure quality control and quality assurance procedures are met and followed.
  • Good knowledge of companiesequipment (advantage)
  • Offer technical assistance and support to internal and external related parties
  • Assist in procurement of local components for Projects
  • Ability to compile site reports using images, drawings, videos etc
  • Assist in Safety file compilation and verification process
  • Keep abreast of all legislation pertaining to FGDS products relevant to the South and Southern African markets
  • Adherence to all ISO processes and policies
  • Adherence to all company policies (Global and Local)
  • Co-ordinate and organize with the customer and the respective business manager the required tests and protocols as well as identify the authorized party to accomplish the testing and commissioning tasks
  • Compliance
  • Ensure compliance with the Principles of Business and Code of Conduct in the Group and local laws and regulations
  • Ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health laws and other applicable regulations
  • Communication
  • Support Brand recognition
  • Relationship-Management with Distributors and/or Customers and all employees within the company
  • Regulatory Affairs and Quality
  • Implement the necessary processes and actions to obtain and maintain all relevant certifications, e.g. ISO, etc
  • Ensure compliance with corporate quality and environmental policies
  • Ensure the effective day to day quality management of processes within customer relations, service and logistic departments
  • Ensure compliance with all Company Policies and Procedures

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric
  • Technical / Electrical Engineering background
  • Minimum N6 Electrical Engineering
  • Minimum requirements Must be IE (Installation Electrician) certified with a Wiremans license
  • Proven experience in a similar position
  • Certified/Trade tested Electrician in a similar industry
  • Ability to work alone and in a team
  • MS Office tools, including MS Project
  • Ability to draw and read technical drawings and/or specifications
  • Process driven
  • Open to new ideas and continuously striving to improve processes in order to achieve maximum potential within the working environment
  • Ability to travel locally and internationally frequently
  • Good personal communication and inter-personal skills
  • Presentable
  • Be a team player
  • Computer Literate
  • Valid drivers license
  • Ability to work extended hours if required
  • Intercultural experience preferred
  • Analytical, problem solving and decision making skills
  • Ability to communicate in Business English
  • Proven experience working with expense budgets when planning and quoting for Projects

