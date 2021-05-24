Site Supervisor at Fourier Recruitment

Market Leader in Medical Capital Equiment seeks Site Supervisor to join ther Team
- Installs equipment in line with designs, drawings,customer requirements and legislation (local and international)
- Assist Project Manager in site visits to determine precise scope of works (local and neighbouring countries, if required)
- Inspect , sign-off and issue COCs for all Safety Divisions project related electrical installations
- Cold-commissioning of systems (basic functioning tests) after completion of installations
- Recording and managing project issues and escalating where necessary.
- Prepares red-line drawings, sketches, and reports to reflect changes or alterations made in instruments, circuits, and systems (final sketches to be done by Draughts person in the office)
- Read and interpret wiring diagrams, P&IDs,connection drawings, loop drawings and termination drawings
- Troubleshoot electrical/electronic issues using appropriate testing devices.
- Identify and ensure quality control and quality assurance procedures are met and followed.
- Good knowledge of companiesequipment (advantage)
- Offer technical assistance and support to internal and external related parties
- Assist in procurement of local components for Projects
- Ability to compile site reports using images, drawings, videos etc
- Assist in Safety file compilation and verification process
- Keep abreast of all legislation pertaining to FGDS products relevant to the South and Southern African markets
- Adherence to all ISO processes and policies
- Adherence to all company policies (Global and Local)
- Co-ordinate and organize with the customer and the respective business manager the required tests and protocols as well as identify the authorized party to accomplish the testing and commissioning tasks
- Compliance
- Ensure compliance with the Principles of Business and Code of Conduct in the Group and local laws and regulations
- Ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health laws and other applicable regulations
- Communication
- Support Brand recognition
- Relationship-Management with Distributors and/or Customers and all employees within the company
- Regulatory Affairs and Quality
- Implement the necessary processes and actions to obtain and maintain all relevant certifications, e.g. ISO, etc
- Ensure compliance with corporate quality and environmental policies
- Ensure the effective day to day quality management of processes within customer relations, service and logistic departments
- Ensure compliance with all Company Policies and Procedures
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- Technical / Electrical Engineering background
- Minimum N6 Electrical Engineering
- Minimum requirements Must be IE (Installation Electrician) certified with a Wiremans license
- Proven experience in a similar position
- Certified/Trade tested Electrician in a similar industry
- Ability to work alone and in a team
- MS Office tools, including MS Project
- Ability to draw and read technical drawings and/or specifications
- Process driven
- Open to new ideas and continuously striving to improve processes in order to achieve maximum potential within the working environment
- Ability to travel locally and internationally frequently
- Good personal communication and inter-personal skills
- Presentable
- Be a team player
- Computer Literate
- Valid drivers license
- Ability to work extended hours if required
- Intercultural experience preferred
- Analytical, problem solving and decision making skills
- Ability to communicate in Business English
- Proven experience working with expense budgets when planning and quoting for Projects