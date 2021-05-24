Site Supervisor – Safety Projects

Our client in the medical and safety technology industry is looking for a Site Supervisor to join their team in Woodmead.

Ideal start date: 1 July 2021

This role will require local travel, and at a later stage, international travel as well.

The Site Supervisor is responsible for ensuring that all Safety Projects business and subsequent installations are done in line with the company regulations as well as local and international standards

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Install company equipment in line with designs, drawings,customer requirements and legslation (local and international)

Assist Project Manager in site visits to determine precise scope of works (local and neighbouring countries, if required)

Inspect , sign-off and issue COC’s for all Safety Divisions’ project related electrical installations

Cold-commissioning of systems (basic functionionality tests) after completion of installations

Recording and managing project issues and escalating where necessary.

Prepares red-line drawings, sketches, and reports to reflect changes or alterations made in instruments, circuits, and systems (final sketches to be done by Draughtsperson in the office)

Read and interpret wiring diagrams, P&ID’s,connection drawings, loop drawings and termination drawings

Troubleshoot electrical/electronic issues using appropriate testing devices.

Identify and ensure quality control and quality assurance procedures are met and followed.

Good knowledge of company equipment (advantage)

Offer technical assistance and support to internal and external related parties

Assist in procurement of local components for Projects

Ability to compile site reports using images, drawings, videos etc

Assist in Safety file compilation and verfication process

Keep abreast of all legislation pertaining to products relevant to the South and Southern African markets

Adherence to all ISO processes and policies

Adherence to all company policies (Global and Local)

Co-ordinate and organize with the customer and the respective business manager the required tests and protocols as well as identify the authorized party to accomplish the testing and commissioning tasks.

Compliance

Ensure compliance with the Principles of Business and Code of Conduct in the Group and local laws and regulations

Ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health laws and other applicable regulations

Communication

Support Brand recognition

Relationship-Management with Distributors and/or Customers and all employees within the company

Regulatory Affairs and Quality

Implement the necessary processes and actions to obtain and maintain all relevant certifications, e.g.: ISO, etc.

Ensure compliance with corporate quality and environmental policies

Ensure the effective day to day quality management of processes within customer relations, service and logistic departments

Ensure compliance with all Company Policies and Procedures

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

Technical / Electrical Engineering background

Minimum N6 Electrical Engineering

Must be IE (Installation Electrician) certified with a Wireman’s license

Valid driver’s license

Proven experience in a similar position

Proven experience working with expense budgets when planning and quoting for Projects

Certified / Trade Tested in a similar industry

MS Office, including MS Projects

Ability to draw and read technical drawings and/or specifications

Ability to travel locally and internationally as required

