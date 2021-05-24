Technical Internal Sales at O’Brien Recruitment

A well-establised company based in George is looking to employ an experienced Technical Internal Salesperson to join their organisation.

Minimum Requirements

Computer Literacy (Microsoft Office & a software package)

Matric

Drivers License

Technical Aptitude ( i.e. reading plans etc.)

Sales

Sales Order Generating

Quoting

Invoicing

Order Follow Up

Client Liaison

Stores & Stock Management

Order and Stock Follow Ups

Housekeeping

Stock Ordering and Receiving

Cycle Count and Stock Management

