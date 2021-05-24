Technical Internal Sales at O’Brien Recruitment

May 24, 2021

A well-establised company based in George is looking to employ an experienced Technical Internal Salesperson to join their organisation.

Minimum Requirements

  • Computer Literacy (Microsoft Office & a software package)
  • Matric
  • Drivers License
  • Technical Aptitude ( i.e. reading plans etc.)

Sales

  • Sales Order Generating
  • Quoting
  • Invoicing
  • Order Follow Up
  • Client Liaison

Stores & Stock Management

  • Order and Stock Follow Ups
  • Housekeeping
  • Stock Ordering and Receiving
  • Cycle Count and Stock Management

Learn more/Apply for this position