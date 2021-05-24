Technical Internal Sales at O’Brien Recruitment

A well-establised company based in George is looking to employ an experienced Technical Internal Salesperson to join their organisation.
Minimum Requirements
- Computer Literacy (Microsoft Office & a software package)
- Matric
- Drivers License
- Technical Aptitude ( i.e. reading plans etc.)
Sales
- Sales Order Generating
- Quoting
- Invoicing
- Order Follow Up
- Client Liaison
Stores & Stock Management
- Order and Stock Follow Ups
- Housekeeping
- Stock Ordering and Receiving
- Cycle Count and Stock Management