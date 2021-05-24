Technical Writer at IoT.nxt

The Technical Writer is required to produce high-quality documentation that contributes to the overall success of our products. The Technical Writer needs to work collaboratively with developers, quality engineers, product managers, and usability experts to make our products easier to use.
Roles and Responsibilities
- Work with internal teams to obtain an in-depth understanding of the product and the documentation requirements
- Produce high-quality documentation that meets applicable standards and is appropriate for its intended audience
- Write easy-to-understand user interface text, online help and developer guides
- Create tutorials to help end-users use a variety of applications
- Analyze existing and potential content, focusing on reuse and single-sourcing opportunities
- Create and maintain the information architecture
Desired Skills:
- Documentation
- writing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years