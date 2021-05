Tele Underwriter Long Term Insurance

Growing and dynamic Life Insurance company needs your expertise and previous experience to manage telephonic underwriting!

Desired Skills:

Exceptional telephone skills

Understanding of medical terminology preferred

Previous exp is essential

Strong Admin skills

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Dynamic organisation growing in the East London area!

Employer & Job Benefits:

Monthly incentive

Learn more/Apply for this position