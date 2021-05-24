Tender Administrator & Junior Internal Cable Sales at P3M Projects

We are looking a Tender Administrator and Junior Internal Cable Sales Candidate
- Valid Matric Senior Certificate
- Tertiary qualification in Sales Management
- 2 Years Sales Experience
- Advanced LV Product Knowledge, moderate Cable and OHL knowledge.
- Computer Literacy (MS Word and email etiquette) and Numeracy skills
- Develop and maintain relationships with customers from a variety of backgrounds and cultures.
- Strong telephone etiquette and have moderate administration skills.
- Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines.
- Fluent in English (speaking and writing).
- Tender Administration Experience
Desired Skills:
- Tender
- Administration
- Cable sales
- Moderate Cable
- OHL
- LV Product