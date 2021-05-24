Tender Administrator & Junior Internal Cable Sales at P3M Projects

May 24, 2021

We are looking a Tender Administrator and Junior Internal Cable Sales Candidate

  • Valid Matric Senior Certificate
  • Tertiary qualification in Sales Management
  • 2 Years Sales Experience
  • Advanced LV Product Knowledge, moderate Cable and OHL knowledge.
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word and email etiquette) and Numeracy skills
  • Develop and maintain relationships with customers from a variety of backgrounds and cultures.
  • Strong telephone etiquette and have moderate administration skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines.
  • Fluent in English (speaking and writing).
  • Tender Administration Experience

Desired Skills:

  • Tender
  • Administration
  • Cable sales
  • Moderate Cable
  • OHL
  • LV Product

