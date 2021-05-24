Tender Administrator & Junior Internal Cable Sales at P3M Projects

We are looking a Tender Administrator and Junior Internal Cable Sales Candidate

Valid Matric Senior Certificate

Tertiary qualification in Sales Management

2 Years Sales Experience

Advanced LV Product Knowledge, moderate Cable and OHL knowledge.

Computer Literacy (MS Word and email etiquette) and Numeracy skills

Develop and maintain relationships with customers from a variety of backgrounds and cultures.

Strong telephone etiquette and have moderate administration skills.

Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines.

Fluent in English (speaking and writing).

Tender Administration Experience

Desired Skills:

Tender

Administration

Cable sales

Moderate Cable

OHL

LV Product

