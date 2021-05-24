VIP Host

The VIP Host role for the comapany is responsible for implementing the VIP customer program and is the point of contact for VIP customers. The role needs to build and retain relationships with VIP customers in order to grow VIP business and achieve or exceed revenue and visitation targets, in line with Company policy and regulations.

Key Stakeholders

Internal: The companies Teams; Contact Centre Team; Unit GMs

External: Customers; Gifting Vendors; Software providers

Job scope

Develop relationships telephonically with VIP clients to retain and grow customer loyalty, by selling products, services and experiences relevant to the customer

Manage customers’ requests and VIP inbound calls to resolution

Answer all customer queries in a prompt and professional manner

Obtain feedback from clients with regards their experience

Engage with VIP customers and provide a customer experience that will support brand loyalty ensuring the company as the sports betting brand of choice

Utilise customer recognition triggers to enhance customer experiences for relevant VIP customers

Communicate and conduct regular follow-ups with existing and potential VIP clients to maintain the relationship

Monitor specific VIP customer accounts including developing customer accounts to increase customer visits to promote revenue growth

Manage VIP customers using CRM in line with targets

Attend to incoming customer needs or queries e.g. hotel bookings, restaurant bookings, player offers

Work within current business strategies and recognize potential opportunities for new business and customer acquisition

Attend the companies events with customers to raise awareness around the brand and VIP program, as required

Action leads received via the companies Gaming system and respond to these leads

Maintain the confidentiality of customer’s information

Recognise customers on special occasions including birthday and other important dates.

Qualifications

Grade 12

Experience

Minimum 3 years experience in a customer service, a contact centre or sales environment

Experience dealing with high end and VIP customers is an advantage

Having an interest and experience in sports is preferred.

Accreditation

Key Gaming Licence (NGB)

Work conditions

May be required to work extended hours (including after hours; weekends and public holidays)

Core behavioral competencies

Problem Solving

Collecting Information (listening; asking questions)

Team co-operation

Dealing with Customers

Checking (accuracy in the handling and recording of transactions)

Emotional resilience

Building & Developing relationships

Influencing

Selling

Conflict handling skills

Energetic positive individual with great interpersonal skills and an ability to handle confidentiality

Technical competetncies

Sports and sports betting Industry knowledge

Sun Bet product knowledge

Written and verbal communication skills

Proficient computer literacy (MS Office; CRM software)

Sales skills

Telephone skills

Networking skills

Negotiating skills

Legislation – including POPI, FICA requirements

Know how

Requires specialised knowledge of processes and VIP customers

Short-term planning within a 6-month period to retain business within VIP operations.

Organise, plan and prioritise tasks to ensure that work gets done profitably and efficiently;

High levels of communication and selling skills are required when interacting and building relationships with top-end punters. This communication will involve influencing, developing and motivating behaviour in others.

Problem Solving

Applies business acumen and sound common sense to the execution of VIP gaming retention, and player development plans

Monitors changes in the business environment and is quick to act upon potential opportunities for communication, and engagement;

Considers all the facts, options and possible outcomes prior to making decisions;

Analyses and diagnoses business challenges in order to leverage new business and revenue

Deals with diverse problems in own area, using judgment and discretion to resolve them.

Accountability

Suggests initiatives or solutions to increase communication effectiveness;

Solves a wide range of queries related to communication, dealing with these sensitively and within brand and procedural parameters;

Has shared accountability with VIP Management to achieve retention and visitation targets of VIP punters.

Desired Skills:

Hosting

VIP hosting

people skills

Hospitality Industry

Guest Assistance

About The Employer:

Online Gaming company

