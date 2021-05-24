The VIP Host role for the comapany is responsible for implementing the VIP customer program and is the point of contact for VIP customers. The role needs to build and retain relationships with VIP customers in order to grow VIP business and achieve or exceed revenue and visitation targets, in line with Company policy and regulations.
Key Stakeholders
- Internal: The companies Teams; Contact Centre Team; Unit GMs
- External: Customers; Gifting Vendors; Software providers
Job scope
- Develop relationships telephonically with VIP clients to retain and grow customer loyalty, by selling products, services and experiences relevant to the customer
- Manage customers’ requests and VIP inbound calls to resolution
- Answer all customer queries in a prompt and professional manner
- Obtain feedback from clients with regards their experience
- Engage with VIP customers and provide a customer experience that will support brand loyalty ensuring the company as the sports betting brand of choice
- Utilise customer recognition triggers to enhance customer experiences for relevant VIP customers
- Communicate and conduct regular follow-ups with existing and potential VIP clients to maintain the relationship
- Monitor specific VIP customer accounts including developing customer accounts to increase customer visits to promote revenue growth
- Manage VIP customers using CRM in line with targets
- Attend to incoming customer needs or queries e.g. hotel bookings, restaurant bookings, player offers
- Work within current business strategies and recognize potential opportunities for new business and customer acquisition
- Attend the companies events with customers to raise awareness around the brand and VIP program, as required
- Action leads received via the companies Gaming system and respond to these leads
- Maintain the confidentiality of customer’s information
- Recognise customers on special occasions including birthday and other important dates.
Qualifications
- Grade 12
Experience
- Minimum 3 years experience in a customer service, a contact centre or sales environment
- Experience dealing with high end and VIP customers is an advantage
- Having an interest and experience in sports is preferred.
Accreditation
- Key Gaming Licence (NGB)
Work conditions
- May be required to work extended hours (including after hours; weekends and public holidays)
Core behavioral competencies
- Problem Solving
- Collecting Information (listening; asking questions)
- Team co-operation
- Dealing with Customers
- Checking (accuracy in the handling and recording of transactions)
- Emotional resilience
- Building & Developing relationships
- Influencing
- Selling
- Conflict handling skills
- Energetic positive individual with great interpersonal skills and an ability to handle confidentiality
Technical competetncies
- Sports and sports betting Industry knowledge
- Sun Bet product knowledge
- Written and verbal communication skills
- Proficient computer literacy (MS Office; CRM software)
- Sales skills
- Telephone skills
- Networking skills
- Negotiating skills
- Legislation – including POPI, FICA requirements
Know how
- Requires specialised knowledge of processes and VIP customers
- Short-term planning within a 6-month period to retain business within VIP operations.
- Organise, plan and prioritise tasks to ensure that work gets done profitably and efficiently;
- High levels of communication and selling skills are required when interacting and building relationships with top-end punters. This communication will involve influencing, developing and motivating behaviour in others.
Problem Solving
- Applies business acumen and sound common sense to the execution of VIP gaming retention, and player development plans
- Monitors changes in the business environment and is quick to act upon potential opportunities for communication, and engagement;
- Considers all the facts, options and possible outcomes prior to making decisions;
- Analyses and diagnoses business challenges in order to leverage new business and revenue
- Deals with diverse problems in own area, using judgment and discretion to resolve them.
Accountability
- Suggests initiatives or solutions to increase communication effectiveness;
- Solves a wide range of queries related to communication, dealing with these sensitively and within brand and procedural parameters;
- Has shared accountability with VIP Management to achieve retention and visitation targets of VIP punters.
Desired Skills:
- Hosting
- VIP hosting
- people skills
- Hospitality Industry
- Guest Assistance
About The Employer:
Online Gaming company