Academic Programme Manager at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available

ACADEMIC PROGRAMME MANAGER DURBAN

CORE PURPOSE

The MANCOSA Academic Manager should be a highly qualified member of the Management Team. Under the direction of the Academic Directorate, the Academic Manager must have the ability to lead the different departments with special emphasis on academic delivery, maintains records and serves as a liaison when needed. The Academic Manager should work with all stakeholders to fulfill the vision and mission of MANCOSA.

CORE FUNCTIONS Oversees the implementation and management of the curriculum Creates templates for reporting across the functional areas Facilitate all academic planning and develop academic calendars Liaison between head office and academic staff within the regions Work closely with Academic Managers from head-office on governance, evaluations and support Understands and able to navigate using a student LMS Supervising academic quality assessment periodically, Ability to benchmark against other providers and make recommendations on best practice Monitors student performance, identify students at risk and provide retention plans for student success within the region Create bi-monthly reports for the Academic Directorate Monitor academic performance, conduct reviews and make recommendations on improvements Oversees the observation and evaluations of all staff members under his/her management area Coordinates Accreditation Process and ensure that all audit requirements are met Strong research ability, able to interpret statistics and make informed decisions Create a repository for academic policies, procedures, committee activities and documentation Ability to chair meetings, document and report on decisions Ability to deal with student queries and provide support in this regard Provide leadership to all other staff on a daily basis Conduct all other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum Masters Qualification or equivalent Preferable specializing in one of the following areas:1. Retail & Hospitality2. Supply Chain Management3. Local Government & Public Administration4. Entrepreneurship5 Legal Studies

EXPERIENCE

At least 3 years experience and proven work record in academic monitoring, planning and administration. Proficient in English and any other languages is an advantage Skilled Experience in creating online curriculum Excellent communication skills: written and oral Strong working knowledge of Google Docs/Forms, Microsoft Office Suite, moodle, Customer focused approach High degree of flexibility

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

High level of written and verbal communication skills, Ability to encourage teamwork and solicit ideas of academics, Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills and advanced knowledge in implementing plans to respond to academic-related issues,

REPORTING To the Director of the region To present bi-annual reports to Academic Exco

GENERAL Must be able to work overtime when necessary.

