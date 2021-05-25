Accountant – MT

May 25, 2021

Position; Accountant – MT
Location: Modderfontein
Salary: R450K Neg

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for the provision and interpretation of management information, and the provision of financial expertise with the overall objective of profit improvement.
  • Typical job elements are: financial performance evaluation,
  • Cash flow monitoring and the development of corporate systems and controls,
  • Continued training and implementation of systems,
  • The management of assets and liabilities ensuring that key ratios as set by top management are managed and achieved.
  • Day-to-day management of junior finance staff,
  • Ensuring finance processing is completed within the stipulated timeframes and ensuring policies, processes and procedures are adhered to.

Requirements:

  • B. Com degree or BCompt degree or tertiary qualification of equal measure.
  • Essential: At least 5 years accounting experience in an accountant position in a finance division or company of similar size
  • Preferred: Operational finance experience

Skills:

  • Demonstrated ability to effectively manage teams
  • Knowledge of accounting packages and systems
  • Strong IFRS and Tax (Direct and Indirect) knowledge.
  • Ability to handle pressure and work to strict deadlines.
  • Strong communication skills

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position