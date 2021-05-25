Position; Accountant – MT
Location: Modderfontein
Salary: R450K Neg
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the provision and interpretation of management information, and the provision of financial expertise with the overall objective of profit improvement.
- Typical job elements are: financial performance evaluation,
- Cash flow monitoring and the development of corporate systems and controls,
- Continued training and implementation of systems,
- The management of assets and liabilities ensuring that key ratios as set by top management are managed and achieved.
- Day-to-day management of junior finance staff,
- Ensuring finance processing is completed within the stipulated timeframes and ensuring policies, processes and procedures are adhered to.
Requirements:
- B. Com degree or BCompt degree or tertiary qualification of equal measure.
- Essential: At least 5 years accounting experience in an accountant position in a finance division or company of similar size
- Preferred: Operational finance experience
Skills:
- Demonstrated ability to effectively manage teams
- Knowledge of accounting packages and systems
- Strong IFRS and Tax (Direct and Indirect) knowledge.
- Ability to handle pressure and work to strict deadlines.
- Strong communication skills
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree