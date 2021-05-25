Accountant – MT

May 25, 2021

Position: Accountant – MT
Location: Centurion
Salary: R500K

Responsibilities:

  • Overall responsibility for accounts department ensuring that processing takes place timeously to produce management reports within 6 working days of the month end.
  • Ensure accuracy of all books of account including, general ledger, debtors, creditors, inventory and fixed assets.
  • Prepare budgets and forecasts when required.
  • Prepare weekly cash flow forecasts.
  • Preparation of monthly management reporting packs.
  • Prepare financial reporting packs for auditors.
  • Assist with both internal and external audit processes.
  • Ensure all taxation records are accurate and returns submitted timeously.
  • Ensure that and assist with processes where stock is controlled, perpetual stock takes are conducted and stated value is fair.
  • Ensure that all accounts payable including foreign creditors, are accurate and correctly stated.
  • Ensure that all statutory requirements are complied with.

Requirements:

  • BCom/Bcompt
  • Minimum 5 years accounting experience

Skills:

  • Demonstrated ability to effectively manage teams
  • Knowledge of accounting packages and systems
  • Strong IFRS and Tax (Direct and Indirect) knowledge.
  • Ability to handle pressure and work to strict deadlines.
  • Strong communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Demonstrated ability to effectively manage teams
  • Knowledge of accounting packages and systems
  • Strong IFRS and Tax (Direct and Indirect) knowledge.
  • Ability to handle pressure and work to strict deadlines
  • Strong communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position