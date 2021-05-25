Position: Accountant – MT
Location: Centurion
Salary: R500K
Responsibilities:
- Overall responsibility for accounts department ensuring that processing takes place timeously to produce management reports within 6 working days of the month end.
- Ensure accuracy of all books of account including, general ledger, debtors, creditors, inventory and fixed assets.
- Prepare budgets and forecasts when required.
- Prepare weekly cash flow forecasts.
- Preparation of monthly management reporting packs.
- Prepare financial reporting packs for auditors.
- Assist with both internal and external audit processes.
- Ensure all taxation records are accurate and returns submitted timeously.
- Ensure that and assist with processes where stock is controlled, perpetual stock takes are conducted and stated value is fair.
- Ensure that all accounts payable including foreign creditors, are accurate and correctly stated.
- Ensure that all statutory requirements are complied with.
Requirements:
- BCom/Bcompt
- Minimum 5 years accounting experience
Skills:
- Demonstrated ability to effectively manage teams
- Knowledge of accounting packages and systems
- Strong IFRS and Tax (Direct and Indirect) knowledge.
- Ability to handle pressure and work to strict deadlines.
- Strong communication skills
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree