Accounts Assistant

May 25, 2021

Our client is looking for an accountant to assist our departmental manager

They will help with daily, weekly, and monthly reports to all directors of the company

Job Description

  • Assist Manager with daily, weekly, and monthly duties
  • Perform reports as requested
  • The payroll of all employees
  • Creditors
  • Debtors
  • Call on suppliers
  • Make sure everything runs in accordance with government rules and regulations
  • Tax practise and experience optional

Minimum Requirements

Profile:

  • Must have pastol evolution experience
  • Preferably have admin experience in a retail environment/company
  • At least a minimum of 3 years experience a must
  • Any higher qualification or experience will count in your favor

Desired Skills:

  • Book-keeping
  • Account Reconciliation
  • Accounts Payable
  • Accounts Receivable
  • Accounting
  • Pastel

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

