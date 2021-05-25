Accounts Assistant

Our client is looking for an accountant to assist our departmental manager
They will help with daily, weekly, and monthly reports to all directors of the company
Job Description
- Assist Manager with daily, weekly, and monthly duties
- Perform reports as requested
- The payroll of all employees
- Creditors
- Debtors
- Call on suppliers
- Make sure everything runs in accordance with government rules and regulations
- Tax practise and experience optional
Minimum Requirements
Profile:
- Must have pastol evolution experience
- Preferably have admin experience in a retail environment/company
- At least a minimum of 3 years experience a must
- Any higher qualification or experience will count in your favor
Desired Skills:
- Book-keeping
- Account Reconciliation
- Accounts Payable
- Accounts Receivable
- Accounting
- Pastel
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma