Agent: Collections at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Capitec is seeking dynamic ambitious individuals with a passion for client services within a collections environment. As a Collections agent you will gain the opportunity to engage telephonically with existing Capitec clients; to assist, consult and negotiate repayments on their loan accounts. The main obective being to maximise client retention through rehabilitation of outstanding loan repayments and through excellent client service delivery but also educating our clients on the important of credit welfare.

Experience

1-2 years collections experience

Call centre experience

Ideal:

1-2 years experience on Predictive Dialler, Tallyman Collections sytem and Avaya Soft

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Minimum:

Call Centre processes and procedures

Customer Care and service protocol

Ideal:

1-2 years experience on Predictive Dialler, Tallyman Collections sytem and Avaya Sofrphone knowledge

Skills

Communications Skills

Competencies

Working with People

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Deciding and Initiating Action

Following Instructions and Procedures

Persuading and Influencing

Planning and Organising

Additional Information

A valid driver’s licence is preferred

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Clear criminal and credit record

Comfortable with repetitive work

Must meet the minimum requirements on psychometric assessments

Willingness to work flexible hours (including Saturdays and Public Holidays)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

