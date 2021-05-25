Agent: Collections at Capitec Bank Ltd

We’re on the lookout for energetic, self-motivated individuals who share our passion for service in the banking industry. To be part of the journey, follow the steps below:
Purpose Statement
Capitec is seeking dynamic ambitious individuals with a passion for client services within a collections environment. As a Collections agent you will gain the opportunity to engage telephonically with existing Capitec clients; to assist, consult and negotiate repayments on their loan accounts. The main obective being to maximise client retention through rehabilitation of outstanding loan repayments and through excellent client service delivery but also educating our clients on the important of credit welfare.
Experience
Experience:
- 1-2 years collections experience
- Call centre experience
Ideal:
- 1-2 years experience on Predictive Dialler, Tallyman Collections sytem and Avaya Soft
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Call Centre processes and procedures
- Customer Care and service protocol
Ideal:
Skills
- Communications Skills
Competencies
- Working with People
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Persuading and Influencing
- Planning and Organising
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s licence is preferred
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Comfortable with repetitive work
- Must meet the minimum requirements on psychometric assessments
- Willingness to work flexible hours (including Saturdays and Public Holidays)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.