Analyst Programmer II at Talenttac

- Lead a product team (2 to 6 members)
- Provide technical guidance and support to the product team
- Design high-level solutions and database tables
- Lead development on projects in this space
- Accountable for the product teams quality of work
- End-to-end delivery of the SDLC
- Help with day-to-day queries from business users and PIT teams
- First-line of support and/or standby when needed
- Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels
- Managing the admin of the team and self on company approved toolkits
- Prepares specifications and programs of a highly technical or complex nature with no assistance.
- Assists Systems Analysts / Programmers with the application or technical problems.
- Play an active role in the strategic future of the system
Our client within the Retail space is looking for a candidate to join their [URL Removed] Requirements
- Technologies:
- PL/SQL Developer / Oracle Forms / Oracle ADF (optional) / Java (optional)
- Linux / Autosys
- SVN / JIRA
- Key Competencies and Qualifications
- A senior-level position requiring advanced technical knowledge in all areas of application programming, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods.
- Ability to liaise with the customer to define specifications on projects.
- Ability to do application design.
- Ability to lead junior staff members.
- Knowledge and understanding of the clients cellular space
- 8 years experience in PL/SQL or SQL
- At least 10 years of IT experience
- Analytical mindset and logical thinker
- Ability to play an influential role in the team and to manage and lead a team
- Delivering the highest possible quality of work
- Positive and Proactive attitude
- Self-managed, and self-motivated
- Attention to detail
- Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards and work as part of a team
- Committed to excellent customer service
- Structured and strong planning capabilities