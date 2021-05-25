Assistant Wealth Manager

YOU make the magic happen when it comes to wealth management!

Is this you?

We all know it’s the Wealth Manager that consults with the client but the magic is in the support, without you, they simply can’t look after their clients like they do. So you’ve worked in the industry, you know what it takes and you love it, so much so that becoming a Wealth Manager is not quite on your dream board yet, for now, you want to be supporting those that have earned their stripes.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll support the Wealth Managers with financial needs analysis, client reviews and service calls, processing, co-ordination with in-house specialists, prepare investment overviews, ensure FICA and FAIS compliance and communicate with clients.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be supporting 3 Key Individuals and joining a small team of 2 loyal and experienced WMA’s who will help you transition into your new role. The company is a well-known and trusted wealth manager/family office who has been looking after their clients for over 30 years. They manage the wealth of individuals and families as well as offering fiduciary services. You’ll be based in corporate offices in Claremont.

What you’ll need

You’ll be working in a technical and regulated industry so a completed degree in accounting, investments, or ideally financial planning is essential with at least 2 years of working experience where you have gained solid admin experience in financial planning/wealth management. You need to be fluent in English and Afrikaans as you will be dealing with clients. And this role is office based so living close to Claremont is highly advantageous.

What you’ll get

You will get an opportunity to learn from the best while working in a great culture and environment where the client is the main priority. A nice, solid salary will be offered with the potential to eventually grow in the business.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette Du Preez on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position