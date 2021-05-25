Board Workshop Facilitator

3 MONTHS CONTRACT
Qualifications and Experience:
- Grade 12 and relevant Tertiary Qualifications and Experience
- Registered Facilitator / Coach will be hugely advantageous
- 10 Years + experience in facilitating complex Board / Senior Executive Management workshops for corporate clients
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Conducting Business Requirement Specification Workshops with Client to determine scope and Workshop Outcome.
- Planning, Leading, Organising, Controlling and Facilitating Board / Executive Management Workshops according to proven methodologies
- Achieving scope and Workshop Outcome and deliverables
- Mediate between delegates to achieve “Meeting of Minds”
- Provision of written Work Shop:
- Goals
- Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats,
- Action Plans
Personal Attributes:
- Excellent Presentation and Facilitation skills at Senior Management Level.
- Excellent Verbal and Written Communication Skills at all levels of the organisation
- Excellent Mediation Skills at Senior Levels
- Good entertainment / Attention Retention Attributes
General:
- Jhb CBD
- Initial 3 Month Contract
- Market Related
Desired Skills:
- facilitating complex Board / Senior Executive Management workshops
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma