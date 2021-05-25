Board Workshop Facilitator

May 25, 2021

3 MONTHS CONTRACT
Qualifications and Experience:

  • Grade 12 and relevant Tertiary Qualifications and Experience
  • Registered Facilitator / Coach will be hugely advantageous
  • 10 Years + experience in facilitating complex Board / Senior Executive Management workshops for corporate clients

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Conducting Business Requirement Specification Workshops with Client to determine scope and Workshop Outcome.
  • Planning, Leading, Organising, Controlling and Facilitating Board / Executive Management Workshops according to proven methodologies
  • Achieving scope and Workshop Outcome and deliverables
  • Mediate between delegates to achieve “Meeting of Minds”
  • Provision of written Work Shop:
  • Goals
  • Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats,
  • Action Plans

Personal Attributes:

  • Excellent Presentation and Facilitation skills at Senior Management Level.
  • Excellent Verbal and Written Communication Skills at all levels of the organisation
  • Excellent Mediation Skills at Senior Levels
  • Good entertainment / Attention Retention Attributes

General:

  • Jhb CBD
  • Initial 3 Month Contract
  • Market Related

Desired Skills:

  • facilitating complex Board / Senior Executive Management workshops

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

