Bookkeeper

Duties & Responsibilities:
- Accounts Payable – full function
- Capturing of supplier invoices
- Creditors reconciliation
- Completing credit applications
- Assist with FEC’s and forex payments
- Submission of PAYE
- Preparation of monthly VAT reconciliations and submission to SARS
- Inventory journals
- Fixed asset register – posting, disposal and maintenance of fixed assets
- Processing of Cash book
- Bank reconciliations
- Assistance during annual audit process
- Vehicle license renewals
- Cell phone contracts / admin
- General filing and other administrative tasks
- POD and Picking slip filing and management – electronic
- Supplier management and administration – updating of international and local supplier ISO standards and other documentation. Maintenance of supplier information and database
- Assistance and back-up on switch board
- Archiving
- Import costings – occasional
- Preparation of bank documents for international payments including all supporting documents.
Job experience & Skills:
- At least 10 years’ experience in an accounting department
- A diploma / degree in accounting
- Ability to work under pressure and without supervision
- SARS E-filing knowledge (non-negotiable)
- Pastel experience preferred
- Experience to assist with Debtors reconciliations
- Has been exposed to foreign currency creditors
- Has a basic understanding of Foreign exchange contracts – with Banking institutions
- Own transport
- Must reside in Midrand and/ or surrounding areas
Desired Skills:
- Accounting
- SARS
- Accounts Payable
- Reconciliation
- Cashbook
- Book-keeping
- QuickBooks
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Suppliers of top quality industrial stainless steels and valves. Our simple but powerful 3S approach of STOCK, SERVICE and SOLUTIONS, ensures we are at the forefront supplying our customers high quality stainless steel and valves.
We have one of the most experienced teams in the industry giving unrivalled ability to provide products that are backed by technical knowledge.