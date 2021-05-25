Bookkeeper

Duties & Responsibilities:

Accounts Payable – full function

Capturing of supplier invoices

Creditors reconciliation

Completing credit applications

Assist with FEC’s and forex payments

Submission of PAYE

Preparation of monthly VAT reconciliations and submission to SARS

Inventory journals

Fixed asset register – posting, disposal and maintenance of fixed assets

Processing of Cash book

Bank reconciliations

Assistance during annual audit process

Vehicle license renewals

Cell phone contracts / admin

General filing and other administrative tasks

POD and Picking slip filing and management – electronic

Supplier management and administration – updating of international and local supplier ISO standards and other documentation. Maintenance of supplier information and database

Assistance and back-up on switch board

Archiving

Import costings – occasional

Preparation of bank documents for international payments including all supporting documents.

Job experience & Skills:

At least 10 years’ experience in an accounting department

A diploma / degree in accounting

Ability to work under pressure and without supervision

SARS E-filing knowledge (non-negotiable)

Pastel experience preferred

Experience to assist with Debtors reconciliations

Has been exposed to foreign currency creditors

Has a basic understanding of Foreign exchange contracts – with Banking institutions

Own transport

Must reside in Midrand and/ or surrounding areas

Desired Skills:

Accounting

SARS

Accounts Payable

Reconciliation

Cashbook

Book-keeping

QuickBooks

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Suppliers of top quality industrial stainless steels and valves. Our simple but powerful 3S approach of STOCK, SERVICE and SOLUTIONS, ensures we are at the forefront supplying our customers high quality stainless steel and valves.

We have one of the most experienced teams in the industry giving unrivalled ability to provide products that are backed by technical knowledge.

