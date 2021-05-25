Bookkeeper at O’Brien Recruitment

A well established company based in The V&A Waterfront, Cape Town is looking to employ an experienced book keeper to join their organisation.

Responsibility

Capturing and reconciling vendor payments

Set up of payment batches

Liaising with creditors

Processing travel claims and expense reimbursements

Allocations, payments and reconciliation of accounts

Assisting with processing of monthly fee bills

Attending to ad hoc queries from secretaries and directors

Prepare files for annual audit

Covering for fellow staff members when on leave

Requirements

Matric Essential

Minimum of 3 years relevant work experience in a Finance department

Bookkeeping Diploma

CMS experience advantageous

Full working knowledge of MS packages essential

