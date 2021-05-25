Call Center Admin at The Conducive Group

Summary
If you want to work in a thriving work environment that rewards good DISCIPLINE and ENERGY then we want you. We are looking for people to join a winning telesales team!!!!!!
Role and Responsibility
- Completing the sales process by telephonically contacting clients
- Able to effectively handle objections post the sales process
- Attention to detail
- Work well with internal and external stakeholders
- Good verbal and written skills
- Excellent telephone etiquette
Education and Experience
- Matric (NSC)
- Proven telesales experience (minimum of 6 months)
- Telesales and Customer Service experience is a primary requirement
Key Competencies
- High energy and discipline
- Multi-lingual
- Well-spoken
- Confident
- Persuasive
- Proactive thinker
- Resilient
- Strong negotiation skills with the ability to resolve issues
- Able to work within a high paced environment
- Self-motivator
- Microsoft Office ( Power-point, Word, Outlook, and Excel)
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Customer engagement
- Strong work ethic
- Strong communication skills
- Driven
- Go getter
- Computer Literacy
- Multitasking
- Multilingual
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
About The Employer:
We are sales and business optimization experts.
We take a sustainable approach to the management of your sales workforce. Conducive offers customized outsourced solutions that reduce costs, boost sales and promote customer retention.
With a solid background across a broad spectrum of industries, Conducive’s team of well-trained staff leverages this expertise to improve your operations and grow your sales.
Our service capabilities are tailored to suit the requirements of corporates; SME’s and call center sales channels. To find out more please visit our website: [URL Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Incentive Bonus