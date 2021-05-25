Call Center Admin at The Conducive Group

Summary

If you want to work in a thriving work environment that rewards good DISCIPLINE and ENERGY then we want you. We are looking for people to join a winning telesales team!!!!!!

Role and Responsibility

Completing the sales process by telephonically contacting clients

Able to effectively handle objections post the sales process

Attention to detail

Work well with internal and external stakeholders

Good verbal and written skills

Excellent telephone etiquette

Education and Experience

Matric (NSC)

Proven telesales experience (minimum of 6 months)

Telesales and Customer Service experience is a primary requirement

Key Competencies

High energy and discipline

Multi-lingual

Well-spoken

Confident

Persuasive

Proactive thinker

Resilient

Strong negotiation skills with the ability to resolve issues

Able to work within a high paced environment

Self-motivator

Microsoft Office ( Power-point, Word, Outlook, and Excel)

Desired Skills:

Sales

Customer engagement

Strong work ethic

Strong communication skills

Driven

Go getter

Computer Literacy

Multitasking

Multilingual

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

About The Employer:

We are sales and business optimization experts.

We take a sustainable approach to the management of your sales workforce. Conducive offers customized outsourced solutions that reduce costs, boost sales and promote customer retention.

With a solid background across a broad spectrum of industries, Conducive’s team of well-trained staff leverages this expertise to improve your operations and grow your sales.

Our service capabilities are tailored to suit the requirements of corporates; SME’s and call center sales channels. To find out more please visit our website: [URL Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentive Bonus

