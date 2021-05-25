Call Center Admin at The Conducive Group

May 25, 2021

Summary

If you want to work in a thriving work environment that rewards good DISCIPLINE and ENERGY then we want you. We are looking for people to join a winning telesales team!!!!!!

Role and Responsibility

  • Completing the sales process by telephonically contacting clients
  • Able to effectively handle objections post the sales process
  • Attention to detail
  • Work well with internal and external stakeholders
  • Good verbal and written skills
  • Excellent telephone etiquette

Education and Experience

  • Matric (NSC)
  • Proven telesales experience (minimum of 6 months)
  • Telesales and Customer Service experience is a primary requirement

Key Competencies

  • High energy and discipline
  • Multi-lingual
  • Well-spoken
  • Confident
  • Persuasive
  • Proactive thinker
  • Resilient
  • Strong negotiation skills with the ability to resolve issues
  • Able to work within a high paced environment
  • Self-motivator
  • Microsoft Office ( Power-point, Word, Outlook, and Excel)

If you would like to apply, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Customer engagement
  • Strong work ethic
  • Strong communication skills
  • Driven
  • Go getter
  • Computer Literacy
  • Multitasking
  • Multilingual

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

About The Employer:

We are sales and business optimization experts.

We take a sustainable approach to the management of your sales workforce. Conducive offers customized outsourced solutions that reduce costs, boost sales and promote customer retention.

With a solid background across a broad spectrum of industries, Conducive’s team of well-trained staff leverages this expertise to improve your operations and grow your sales.

Our service capabilities are tailored to suit the requirements of corporates; SME’s and call center sales channels. To find out more please visit our website: [URL Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Incentive Bonus

