Case Manager at Thanda Human Capital

May 25, 2021

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • B Cur degree / Diploma in Nursing

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum 5 years experience as a nursing practitioner
  • Minimum 1 year experience gained in the medical funding industry

Experience:

  • Delivering of cost-effective managed healthcare service to accomplish member satisfaction.
  • Computer skills and knowledge of MS Word, MS Excel, MS Office, Outlook and Internet.
  • Strong organizational skills, attention to detail and ability to prioritize.
  • Strong negotiation skills
  • Language skills in English and Afrikaans and strong interpersonal communication [URL Removed] to work with people and be team player.
  • Caring attitude and behaviour.
  • Flexibility in adapting to change and management decisions in order to achieve common goals.
  • The application of problem-solving techniques.
  • Ability of record keeping and documentation
  • Leadership skills.
  • Taking responsibility, must have good interpersonal relationship with the team members

Desired Skills:

  • Case Management experience

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

