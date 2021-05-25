Case Manager at Thanda Human Capital

Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- B Cur degree / Diploma in Nursing
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum 5 years experience as a nursing practitioner
- Minimum 1 year experience gained in the medical funding industry
Experience:
- Delivering of cost-effective managed healthcare service to accomplish member satisfaction.
- Computer skills and knowledge of MS Word, MS Excel, MS Office, Outlook and Internet.
- Strong organizational skills, attention to detail and ability to prioritize.
- Strong negotiation skills
- Language skills in English and Afrikaans and strong interpersonal communication [URL Removed] to work with people and be team player.
- Caring attitude and behaviour.
- Flexibility in adapting to change and management decisions in order to achieve common goals.
- The application of problem-solving techniques.
- Ability of record keeping and documentation
- Leadership skills.
- Taking responsibility, must have good interpersonal relationship with the team members
Desired Skills:
- Case Management experience
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma