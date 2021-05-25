Debtors Administrator

A Debtors Administrator is required for a large Commercial Property Group based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg, Gauteng. RNEG

Main purpose/objective of the position:

Collection of clients rentals to ensure healthy cash flow and control of all debtor’s accounts.

Maintain good long term customer and client manager relationships

Experience / Education:

Minimum of Grade 12 with Accountancy as a subject or equivalent qualification/training e.g. Associate Accounting Technician is beneficial as well as 2 years relevant experience.

Computer literacy; Nicor; MDA; SAP; MS Office – Excel and Word; Outlook; Administration Skills; Time Management; Negotiation skills; Telephone skills.

Key Performance:

Clearing

Credit Balances

Reporting

Collection activities

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.

Our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

