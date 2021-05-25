Delphi Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established retail organisation, is looking for a Delphi Developer to join their team.Responsibilities
- Report to Systems Analyst
- Analyse, design and develop complex systems
- Understand system functionality
- Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control
- Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems
- Construct and implement programs
- Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specification
- Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training
- Direct system construction
- Develop technical and user documentation and specifications
- Be responsible for quality code walk through
- Train and supervise junior trainees
- Work as part of a project team
- Willing to travel and be on standby
Requirements:
- B-Tech degree or diploma
- 1-4 years’ experience in C# and/or Delphi
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to take responsibility and be decisive
- Ability to work within a team
- Effective planning and organizational skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Deadline driven