Delphi Developer at Ntice Search

May 25, 2021

My client, an established retail organisation, is looking for a Delphi Developer to join their team.Responsibilities

  • Report to Systems Analyst
  • Analyse, design and develop complex systems
  • Understand system functionality
  • Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control
  • Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems
  • Construct and implement programs
  • Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specification
  • Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training
  • Direct system construction
  • Develop technical and user documentation and specifications
  • Be responsible for quality code walk through
  • Train and supervise junior trainees
  • Work as part of a project team
  • Willing to travel and be on standby

Requirements:

  • B-Tech degree or diploma
  • 1-4 years’ experience in C# and/or Delphi
  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Ability to take responsibility and be decisive
  • Ability to work within a team
  • Effective planning and organizational skills
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Deadline driven

