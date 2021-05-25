Delphi Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established retail organisation, is looking for a Delphi Developer to join their team.Responsibilities

Report to Systems Analyst

Analyse, design and develop complex systems

Understand system functionality

Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control

Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems

Construct and implement programs

Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specification

Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training

Direct system construction

Develop technical and user documentation and specifications

Be responsible for quality code walk through

Train and supervise junior trainees

Work as part of a project team

Willing to travel and be on standby

Requirements:

B-Tech degree or diploma

1-4 years’ experience in C# and/or Delphi

Strong problem-solving skills

Excellent communication skills

Ability to take responsibility and be decisive

Ability to work within a team

Effective planning and organizational skills

Ability to work under pressure

Deadline driven

