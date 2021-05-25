E COMMCE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

THE COMPANY is looking for the most dynamic young professionals with an entrepreneurial flair that are looking to get into commerce and drive the growth of a new and exciting product offering. The available role has huge growth opportunities and earning potential for ambitious, driven individuals looking for a challenge in an exciting, fast paced environment.
Some of the role responsibilities are listed below:

Development

? Develop deep industry knowledge within Amazon FBA and broader e-commerce space
? Develop knowledge of cross-border VAT and duty implications for import transactions
? Handle inbound leads via call and email, understanding client’s needs and explaining our service.
? Work with sales support team members handing over follow-ups and quote requests in order to close hot leads
? Mentor and guide sales support team members
? Convert leads into shipping clients
? Upsell services to existing client base to improve average revenue per client
? Report into Head of sales/business development in order to:
– Identify new opportunities and challenges during sales process
– Develop and adapt pricing strategies based on review of sales data

  1. Qualifications and Experience

  2. Excellent High School and University Results

  3. Admitted Attorneys- newly qualified or with 1-2 years working experience
  4. Good command of English Language
  5. Great interpersonal skills

  6. Salary is market related and based on previous experience

  7. Selection/Interview Process

Desired Skills:

  • E COMMERCE
  • ECOMMERCE DEVELOPMENT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Business Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

