E COMMCE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

THE COMPANY is looking for the most dynamic young professionals with an entrepreneurial flair that are looking to get into commerce and drive the growth of a new and exciting product offering. The available role has huge growth opportunities and earning potential for ambitious, driven individuals looking for a challenge in an exciting, fast paced environment.

Some of the role responsibilities are listed below:

Development

? Develop deep industry knowledge within Amazon FBA and broader e-commerce space

? Develop knowledge of cross-border VAT and duty implications for import transactions

? Handle inbound leads via call and email, understanding client’s needs and explaining our service.

? Work with sales support team members handing over follow-ups and quote requests in order to close hot leads

? Mentor and guide sales support team members

? Convert leads into shipping clients

? Upsell services to existing client base to improve average revenue per client

? Report into Head of sales/business development in order to:

– Identify new opportunities and challenges during sales process

– Develop and adapt pricing strategies based on review of sales data

Qualifications and Experience Excellent High School and University Results Admitted Attorneys- newly qualified or with 1-2 years working experience Good command of English Language Great interpersonal skills Salary is market related and based on previous experience Selection/Interview Process

Desired Skills:

E COMMERCE

ECOMMERCE DEVELOPMENT

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Business Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position