E COMMCE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

THE COMPANY is looking for the most dynamic young professionals with an entrepreneurial flair that are looking to get into commerce and drive the growth of a new and exciting product offering. The available role has huge growth opportunities and earning potential for ambitious, driven individuals looking for a challenge in an exciting, fast paced environment.
Some of the role responsibilities are listed below:
Development
? Develop deep industry knowledge within Amazon FBA and broader e-commerce space
? Develop knowledge of cross-border VAT and duty implications for import transactions
? Handle inbound leads via call and email, understanding client’s needs and explaining our service.
? Work with sales support team members handing over follow-ups and quote requests in order to close hot leads
? Mentor and guide sales support team members
? Convert leads into shipping clients
? Upsell services to existing client base to improve average revenue per client
? Report into Head of sales/business development in order to:
– Identify new opportunities and challenges during sales process
– Develop and adapt pricing strategies based on review of sales data
-
Qualifications and Experience
-
Excellent High School and University Results
- Admitted Attorneys- newly qualified or with 1-2 years working experience
- Good command of English Language
- Great interpersonal skills
-
Salary is market related and based on previous experience
-
Selection/Interview Process
Desired Skills:
- E COMMERCE
- ECOMMERCE DEVELOPMENT
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Business Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree