Electrical Projects Engineer at The Focus Group

JOB PURPOSE Responsible for the development and management of engineered-to-order and configured-to-order products/projects from realisation to final hand-over to client. The role of the Solution Centre is to work with the Medical and Safety Marketing team to identify engineered-to-order and configured-to-order product/project ideas with a great market potential within the local market. The Solution Centre develop these products/projects making use of engineering design and technical evaluation to the point where an economical and technical feasibility study can be done to determine an accurate market potential. After the product/project are deemed to be feasible, the project/product are taken through the project management phases to finalization of the execution phase. These developed projects/products now form part of the local Engineered Solution product catalogue and are ready to be offered to the established network of customers. Apart from developing new products/projects the Solution Centre is also responsible for preparing budget proposals for existing Engineered Solutions products that form part of the Global Engineered Solution portfolio. This will entail assisting the sales team with customer negotiations with regards to budgets and timelines. It is also the Solution Centres responsibility to take these products/projects through the complete project management cycle to final hand-over to the client.

JOB REQUIREMENTS Education Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Electrical Engineering or similar degree Professional registration with ECSA or equivalent body advantageous Related Experience 1-3 years experience IN Electrical Projects Project management experience o Budget management o Timeline management o Creating project documentation o Customer relationship management o Supplier/contractor management Electrical design experience o Develop electrical systems o Design of prototypes according to customer requirements o Background in electrical system manufacturing Provide recommendations towards the manufacturing of designed electrical systems Assist in solving problems during the manufacturing phase Skills, Special Competencies, or Certifications Proficient in Autodesk software o Inventor o AutoCAD Proficient in Microsoft Office o Excel o Powerpoint o Word o Projects Understanding of standards and the application thereof for example SANS, EN, CE, etc Programming/software development for PLCs Leadership skills in team environment Problem solving ability Analytical and mathematical skills Ability to adapt and make decision quickly

An international Safety Equipment and PPE manufacturer and provider backed by strong technology and innovation.

