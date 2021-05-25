Export Documentation Controller at Drake International

Our client is a reliable and dynamic freight forwarding company in South Africa for the Perishable industry focused on Fruit, general purpose [URL Removed] are looking for a Export Documentation Controller to join the team on contract till the end of October 2021Job Requirements:

Matric

Relevant logistics Qualification is advantageous

Min 2 year’s Experience in the shipping logistics industry

Knowledge of the Fruit industry would be an advantage

Extensive Computer and Excel Experience

Be willing to work overtime

Must have own Transport

Responsibilities and Duties:

Tracking of All shipments / Cargo

Using our Internal System to view all cargo on the water

As well as the respective Shipping Lines Tracking systems/websites

Comparing Original Planned routings and Arrival Dates

Updating the Actual arrival dates

Query and log Major delays/discrepancies in arrivals and routings with the respective shipping lines

Follow up with cargo and clients

Reporting

Communicate updates to clients and the team

Candidate Needs to have the following strengths:

Be able to deal with repetition

Be able to work in a pressurised environment

Be able to prioritise and multi-task

Deadline Driven

Great Attention accuracy

Must be meticulous

Needs to be able to function as a team-player and be committed to clients and company

Needs to be able to work several clients / Tasks at any specific time

Excellent Administration Skill

Excellent computer and Excel Skills

Candidate must be willing to do a test on attention to detail and accuracy. If you have not heard from us within 1 week, please take it as your application was unsuccessful

About The Employer:

Drake International

