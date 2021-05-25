Export Documentation Controller at Drake International

Our client is a reliable and dynamic freight forwarding company in South Africa for the Perishable industry focused on Fruit, general purpose [URL Removed] are looking for a Export Documentation Controller to join the team on contract till the end of October 2021Job Requirements:
- Matric
- Relevant logistics Qualification is advantageous
- Min 2 year’s Experience in the shipping logistics industry
- Knowledge of the Fruit industry would be an advantage
- Extensive Computer and Excel Experience
- Be willing to work overtime
- Must have own Transport
Responsibilities and Duties:
- Tracking of All shipments / Cargo
- Using our Internal System to view all cargo on the water
- As well as the respective Shipping Lines Tracking systems/websites
- Comparing Original Planned routings and Arrival Dates
- Updating the Actual arrival dates
- Query and log Major delays/discrepancies in arrivals and routings with the respective shipping lines
- Follow up with cargo and clients
- Reporting
- Communicate updates to clients and the team
Candidate Needs to have the following strengths:
- Be able to deal with repetition
- Be able to work in a pressurised environment
- Be able to prioritise and multi-task
- Deadline Driven
- Great Attention accuracy
- Must be meticulous
- Needs to be able to function as a team-player and be committed to clients and company
- Needs to be able to work several clients / Tasks at any specific time
- Excellent Administration Skill
- Excellent computer and Excel Skills
About The Employer:
Drake International