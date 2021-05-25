Export Documentation Controller at Drake International

Our client is a reliable and dynamic freight forwarding company in South Africa for the Perishable industry focused on Fruit, general purpose [URL Removed] are looking for a Export Documentation Controller to join the team on contract till the end of October 2021Job Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Relevant logistics Qualification is advantageous
  • Min 2 year’s Experience in the shipping logistics industry
  • Knowledge of the Fruit industry would be an advantage
  • Extensive Computer and Excel Experience
  • Be willing to work overtime
  • Must have own Transport

Responsibilities and Duties:

  • Tracking of All shipments / Cargo
  • Using our Internal System to view all cargo on the water
  • As well as the respective Shipping Lines Tracking systems/websites
  • Comparing Original Planned routings and Arrival Dates
  • Updating the Actual arrival dates
  • Query and log Major delays/discrepancies in arrivals and routings with the respective shipping lines
  • Follow up with cargo and clients
  • Reporting
  • Communicate updates to clients and the team

Candidate Needs to have the following strengths:

  • Be able to deal with repetition
  • Be able to work in a pressurised environment
  • Be able to prioritise and multi-task
  • Deadline Driven
  • Great Attention accuracy
  • Must be meticulous
  • Needs to be able to function as a team-player and be committed to clients and company
  • Needs to be able to work several clients / Tasks at any specific time
  • Excellent Administration Skill
  • Excellent computer and Excel Skills

Candidate must be willing to do a test on attention to detail and accuracy. If you have not heard from us within 1 week, please take it as your application was unsuccessful

About The Employer:

Drake International

