Financial and Operations Manager

. Job Description

Transactions in the business are speed focused and the finance component is an essential element in that process. As such, we require a FM who can manage and optimize the finance processes to enable operational efficiency. The FM needs to be able to manage and build a team of finance professionals for an exciting new part of the business.

The role will report to the CFO and Head of Operational Finance and will start with 1 Financial controller reporting into them.

The main focus of this role is to run a finance team that will ensure all operational finance aspects are taken care of, such as debtors and creditors, branch performance analysis and optimizing finance processes to enable the business to scale.

The role will also grow to ensure regulatory compliance requirements of banks and statutory bodies are met for all our international entities.

Day to day functions include:

Control of the operational accounting functions

Team management

Cash management including debtors and creditors processes

Regulatory compliance oversight and management

Qualifications and Experience

Excellent High School and University Results

CA’s – newly qualified or with 1-2 years working experience

Good command of English Language

Salary is market related and based on previous experience

Great interpersonal skills

Selection/Interview Process

Desired Skills:

Operational Management

FINANCIAL MANAGER

FINANCIAL OPERATIONAL MANAGER

Operations Management

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

