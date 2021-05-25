- Plan, coordinate and manage all business operations to achieve corporate goals, set sales budgets and ensure targets are met
- Handle all key customer sales and maintain contact and develop client relationships with existing and potential customers
- Continuously maintain a sound knowledge of the market, demand and opportunities, competition and prices & keep abreast of market trends
- Suggest, assist with, and encourage innovation.
- Generate reports for the directors on a monthly basis and attend monthly meetings at Head office.
- Manage, motivate and inspire all employees.
- Where necessary implement or oversee disciplinary or corrective behavioural measures.
Skills and Competencies
- Must have strong critical analytical ability with excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Must have outstanding organisational and leadership skills with high problem-solving aptitude and knowledge of various computer programs
- A Good planner with strong budgeting skills
- Ability to work under tremendous pressure with attention to detail and meet deadlines
- Ability to motivate others to meet deadlines
- Ability to monitor market changes and propose strategies to mitigate risks against turnover and profit margins
- Ability to research cost effective alternatives in order to save costs . Ability to work in a logical and systematic manner
Desired Skills:
- General Management
- Management
- Leadership
- operations
- budget
About The Employer:
Our client, a leading company in the distribution industry is looking for an experienced General Manager.