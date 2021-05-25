General Manager

May 25, 2021

  • Plan, coordinate and manage all business operations to achieve corporate goals, set sales budgets and ensure targets are met
  • Handle all key customer sales and maintain contact and develop client relationships with existing and potential customers
  • Continuously maintain a sound knowledge of the market, demand and opportunities, competition and prices & keep abreast of market trends
  • Suggest, assist with, and encourage innovation.
  • Generate reports for the directors on a monthly basis and attend monthly meetings at Head office.
  • Manage, motivate and inspire all employees.
  • Where necessary implement or oversee disciplinary or corrective behavioural measures.

Skills and Competencies

  • Must have strong critical analytical ability with excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Must have outstanding organisational and leadership skills with high problem-solving aptitude and knowledge of various computer programs
  • A Good planner with strong budgeting skills
  • Ability to work under tremendous pressure with attention to detail and meet deadlines
  • Ability to motivate others to meet deadlines
  • Ability to monitor market changes and propose strategies to mitigate risks against turnover and profit margins
  • Ability to research cost effective alternatives in order to save costs . Ability to work in a logical and systematic manner

Desired Skills:

  • General Management
  • Management
  • Leadership
  • operations
  • budget

About The Employer:

Our client, a leading company in the distribution industry is looking for an experienced General Manager.

