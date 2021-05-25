General Manager

Plan, coordinate and manage all business operations to achieve corporate goals, set sales budgets and ensure targets are met

Handle all key customer sales and maintain contact and develop client relationships with existing and potential customers

Continuously maintain a sound knowledge of the market, demand and opportunities, competition and prices & keep abreast of market trends

Suggest, assist with, and encourage innovation.

Generate reports for the directors on a monthly basis and attend monthly meetings at Head office.

Manage, motivate and inspire all employees.

Where necessary implement or oversee disciplinary or corrective behavioural measures.

Skills and Competencies

Must have strong critical analytical ability with excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Must have outstanding organisational and leadership skills with high problem-solving aptitude and knowledge of various computer programs

A Good planner with strong budgeting skills

Ability to work under tremendous pressure with attention to detail and meet deadlines

Ability to motivate others to meet deadlines

Ability to monitor market changes and propose strategies to mitigate risks against turnover and profit margins

Ability to research cost effective alternatives in order to save costs . Ability to work in a logical and systematic manner

Desired Skills:

General Management

Management

Leadership

operations

budget

About The Employer:

Our client, a leading company in the distribution industry is looking for an experienced General Manager.

