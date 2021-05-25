HEAD CHEF

The Role: We are looking for a senior level Head Chef to oversee the kitchen. The role is to support and training on new junior chefs, assist with special dietaries and ensure standards are maintained across the villas. The candidate should enjoy working independently, and have experience in working in luxury lodges or villas in other African [URL Removed] and Experience: QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:Formal Chef Qualification

At least 5+ years Chef Experience required in 5 star hotels or lodges

International exposure is a plus

SKILLS REQUIRED:

Spoken and written English

Computer literate

Passion for food and the food experience

Ability to lead a team of people effectively

Strong management skills, day-to-day, and long term

The ability to motivate staff to consistently deliver

Ability to think and act creatively within a team

Good knowledge of hospitality operations including butler service

Ability to work flexibly

Key Accountabilities: KEY OUTPUTS:Service and Kitchen Management

Run and supervise the entire kitchen operation for the Lodge

Work with the Executive chef to ensure standards and goals are met

Ensure all menus are followed and food standard is excellent at all times

Support the chefs in daily supplies ordering from central store

Support and train new chefs on certain recipes if necessary

Work with Executive Chef to ensure effective implementation of Chef Academy training program

Continuous monitoring and control of dishes going out

Make personal contact with guests at each meal

Continuous encouragement and training of staff to provide the best food experience to guests

Be flexible when receiving unexpected request from guests and ensure you are able to accommodate unusual dietary requirements

Work within operational budgets

Stock control measures ?? including stock rotations and monthly stock take procedures as prescribed by the lodge financial coordinator

Implement and maintain stringent cleaning measures. This includes daily weekly and monthly cleaning as well as stock receiving. Ensure that all cleaning is COVID compliant

Attend weekly kitchen meeting with FOH and management team to ensure all items relating to the food experience and communicated and tended to

People

Continuous training and motivation of all kitchen staff ?? including on the job training

Ensure all staff understand their responsibilities

Work closely with Executive Chef and General Manager to implement standards, and staff policies

Personality and Attributes: PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:

Patience

Attention to detail

Passion for training staff, creating fabulous food, and new ideas

Good interpersonal skills

Sense of urgency

Passionate about guest delight

Diligence and self-motivation to meet deadlines and keep on top of your job

Willingness/ability to share information and teach and inspire others

Ability to adapt and have a sensitivity to the culture of the staff

[URL Removed] Single and couple applicants will be considered for this position

Learn more/Apply for this position