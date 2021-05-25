The Role: We are looking for a senior level Head Chef to oversee the kitchen. The role is to support and training on new junior chefs, assist with special dietaries and ensure standards are maintained across the villas. The candidate should enjoy working independently, and have experience in working in luxury lodges or villas in other African [URL Removed] and Experience: QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:Formal Chef Qualification
- At least 5+ years Chef Experience required in 5 star hotels or lodges
- International exposure is a plus
SKILLS REQUIRED:
- Spoken and written English
- Computer literate
- Passion for food and the food experience
- Ability to lead a team of people effectively
- Strong management skills, day-to-day, and long term
- The ability to motivate staff to consistently deliver
- Ability to think and act creatively within a team
- Good knowledge of hospitality operations including butler service
- Ability to work flexibly
Key Accountabilities: KEY OUTPUTS:Service and Kitchen Management
- Run and supervise the entire kitchen operation for the Lodge
- Work with the Executive chef to ensure standards and goals are met
- Ensure all menus are followed and food standard is excellent at all times
- Support the chefs in daily supplies ordering from central store
- Support and train new chefs on certain recipes if necessary
- Work with Executive Chef to ensure effective implementation of Chef Academy training program
- Continuous monitoring and control of dishes going out
- Make personal contact with guests at each meal
- Continuous encouragement and training of staff to provide the best food experience to guests
- Be flexible when receiving unexpected request from guests and ensure you are able to accommodate unusual dietary requirements
- Work within operational budgets
- Stock control measures ?? including stock rotations and monthly stock take procedures as prescribed by the lodge financial coordinator
- Implement and maintain stringent cleaning measures. This includes daily weekly and monthly cleaning as well as stock receiving. Ensure that all cleaning is COVID compliant
- Attend weekly kitchen meeting with FOH and management team to ensure all items relating to the food experience and communicated and tended to
People
- Continuous training and motivation of all kitchen staff ?? including on the job training
- Ensure all staff understand their responsibilities
- Work closely with Executive Chef and General Manager to implement standards, and staff policies
Personality and Attributes: PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:
- Patience
- Attention to detail
- Passion for training staff, creating fabulous food, and new ideas
- Good interpersonal skills
- Sense of urgency
- Passionate about guest delight
- Diligence and self-motivation to meet deadlines and keep on top of your job
- Willingness/ability to share information and teach and inspire others
- Ability to adapt and have a sensitivity to the culture of the staff
Single and couple applicants will be considered for this position