Head of Growth, Platform (B2C) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Drive profitable growth & build a high-performing, data-oriented growth organisation as the next Head of Growth for the Platform division of a leading Publisher of Social Games & Interactive Content. The ideal candidate requires proven experience scaling customer & revenue growth for B2C companies, have managed your own P&L and driven high ROI, able to recruit & manage cross-functional diverse teams and the courage to experiment with rigorous measurement in [URL Removed] the full P&L for the platform to drive significant bottom-line growth of the Shop.

Take a holistic view of the entire funnel (acquisition > conversion > retention > cross-selling) to drive customer and revenue growth.

Define and lead the growth plan and initiatives.

Use data and highly structured experimentation to test hypotheses and inform decisions.

Collaborate with the Games Team and content partners (like Tinder, Uber) to drive conversion.

Build and lead a high-performing team to implement growth initiatives across performance marketing, product marketing, events, and partnerships.

Work cross functionally with product, design, marketing, and customer service to deliver value.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience scaling customer and revenue growth for B2C companies.

Data / results-driven orientation.

Courage to experiment, ability to do so with rigorous measurement in place.

Experience managing your own P&L and driving high ROI.

Experience recruiting and managing cross-functional, diverse teams.

Strong organisational and analytical skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

