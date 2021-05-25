HR Manager

KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

Industrial Relations

Performance Management

Recruitment & Talent Management

Policies & Procedures

Payroll and Administration

Training and Development

BBBEE Monitoring and Support

Employment Equity

Reporting

Staff Management

ACADEMIC AND TRADE QUALIFICATIONS

HR Degree or equavalent

WORK EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS

2-5 years experience in an HR Management role (non-negotiable)

PERSONAL CHARACTERISTICS AND BEHAVIOURAL TRAITS

High levels of professionalism and integrity, excellent people skills, ability to communicate with employees on all levels

About The Employer:

Note that this is a Marternity relief role (3 months) and you will be reporting to the CFO.

