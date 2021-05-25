HR Manager

KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY
- Industrial Relations
- Performance Management
- Recruitment & Talent Management
- Policies & Procedures
- Payroll and Administration
- Training and Development
- BBBEE Monitoring and Support
- Employment Equity
- Reporting
- Staff Management
ACADEMIC AND TRADE QUALIFICATIONS
- HR Degree or equavalent
WORK EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS
- 2-5 years experience in an HR Management role (non-negotiable)
PERSONAL CHARACTERISTICS AND BEHAVIOURAL TRAITS
- High levels of professionalism and integrity, excellent people skills, ability to communicate with employees on all levels
Desired Skills:
- HR Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Note that this is a Marternity relief role (3 months) and you will be reporting to the CFO.