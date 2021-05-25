HR Manager

KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

  • Industrial Relations
  • Performance Management
  • Recruitment & Talent Management
  • Policies & Procedures
  • Payroll and Administration
  • Training and Development
  • BBBEE Monitoring and Support
  • Employment Equity
  • Reporting
  • Staff Management

ACADEMIC AND TRADE QUALIFICATIONS

  • HR Degree or equavalent

WORK EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS

  • 2-5 years experience in an HR Management role (non-negotiable)

PERSONAL CHARACTERISTICS AND BEHAVIOURAL TRAITS

  • High levels of professionalism and integrity, excellent people skills, ability to communicate with employees on all levels

Desired Skills:

  • HR Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Note that this is a Marternity relief role (3 months) and you will be reporting to the CFO.

