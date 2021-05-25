Junior Business Analyst

Role Purpose:

Perform detailed analysis, document processes and perform user acceptance testing to support development of innovative solutions to enable business objectives.

Experience and Qualifications:

Information Technology or related degree

Relevant Business Analysis qualification/certification will be an advantage

1-2 years’ experience in business analysis or business systems analysis

Exposure to/experience in the Short-Term Insurance industry will be an advantage

Responsibilities and work output:

Conduct business analysis in line with business requirements:

Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks

Analyse and understand the business requirements and through a structured process document, validate and translate these into requirement specifications and functional specifications to be used by developers in crafting technical solutions

Contribute to translating the business goals into design in line with systems architecture

Ensure the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process

Collaborate closely with solutions teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction

Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems

Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements

Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification

Test and validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions

Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using, amongst others, diagrammatic representations

Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions across business

Keep abreast of latest IT trends and practices to optimise service offering and minimise risk

