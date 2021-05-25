Junior Business Analyst

Role Purpose:
Perform detailed analysis, document processes and perform user acceptance testing to support development of innovative solutions to enable business objectives.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Information Technology or related degree
- Relevant Business Analysis qualification/certification will be an advantage
- 1-2 years’ experience in business analysis or business systems analysis
- Exposure to/experience in the Short-Term Insurance industry will be an advantage
Responsibilities and work output:
Conduct business analysis in line with business requirements:
- Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks
- Analyse and understand the business requirements and through a structured process document, validate and translate these into requirement specifications and functional specifications to be used by developers in crafting technical solutions
- Contribute to translating the business goals into design in line with systems architecture
- Ensure the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process
- Collaborate closely with solutions teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction
- Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems
- Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements
- Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification
- Test and validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions
- Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using, amongst others, diagrammatic representations
- Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions across business
- Keep abreast of latest IT trends and practices to optimise service offering and minimise risk
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful