Junior Business Analyst

May 25, 2021

Role Purpose:

Perform detailed analysis, document processes and perform user acceptance testing to support development of innovative solutions to enable business objectives.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Information Technology or related degree
  • Relevant Business Analysis qualification/certification will be an advantage
  • 1-2 years’ experience in business analysis or business systems analysis
  • Exposure to/experience in the Short-Term Insurance industry will be an advantage

Responsibilities and work output:

Conduct business analysis in line with business requirements:

  • Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks
  • Analyse and understand the business requirements and through a structured process document, validate and translate these into requirement specifications and functional specifications to be used by developers in crafting technical solutions
  • Contribute to translating the business goals into design in line with systems architecture
  • Ensure the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process
  • Collaborate closely with solutions teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction
  • Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems
  • Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements
  • Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification
  • Test and validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions
  • Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using, amongst others, diagrammatic representations
  • Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions across business
  • Keep abreast of latest IT trends and practices to optimise service offering and minimise risk

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

