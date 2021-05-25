Junior Business Analyst

Experience and Qualifications:
- Information Technology or related degree
- Relevant Business Analysis qualification/certification will be an advantage
- 1-2 years’ experience in business analysis or business systems analysis
- Exposure to/experience in the Short-Term Insurance industry will be an advantage
Responsibilities and work output:
Conduct business analysis in line with business requirements:
- Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks
- Analyse and understand the business requirements and through a structured process document, validate and translate these into requirement specifications and functional specifications to be used by developers in crafting technical solutions
- Contribute to translating the business goals into design in line with systems architecture
- Ensure the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process
- Collaborate closely with solutions teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction
- Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems
- Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements
- Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification
- Test and validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions
- Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using, amongst others, diagrammatic representations
- Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions across business
- Keep abreast of latest IT trends and practices to optimise service offering and minimise risk
Collaboration:
- Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders
- Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional service
- Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance internal service delivery
- Manage stakeholder query processes and ensure that queries are tracked, accurately resolved and used as a mechanism to improve client service and business processes
Self-management, teamwork and values:
- Contribute in creating a positive work climate and culture that energises employees, gives meaning to work, minimises work disruption and maximises employee productivity
- Effectively manage your performance within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved
- Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team
- Manage own performance and development by ensuring performance contract plan in place
- Live the company values
- Live the BSS (MSTI Business Solutions and Support) team philosophy
Competencies:
- Strong presentation skills; ability to present to audiences at all levels using different media
- Ability to engage with audience; obtain requirements; obtain buy-in for the concept/proposal
- Good facilitation skills; ensuring all stakeholders participating, dealing with different personality and behavioural styles, stimulating out of the box thinking, ability to effectively summarise and capture salient points
- Ability to converse comfortably with the technical teams and gather more information if required
- Strong communication skills both in a 1-to-1 and larger group setting
- Strong communication both in a relatively technical context as well as with non-technical users and other communities
- Strong documentation skills (Business writing skills, Use case documentation, modelling skills (Visio etc)
- Analytical and problem-solving skills: Seek information from a wide range of sources, critically evaluate, test hypothesis
- Differentiate between urgent and non-urgent, important and unimportant according to formal prioritisation lists
- Master the 80/20 rule to prevent analysis paralysis, articulate clearly the risks and identify and manage the risk mitigation plans
- Ability to take a stand and drive hard for resolution on key issues
- Sensitive to individual and cultural similarities and differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned
- Manages self and relationships with others effectively and provides perspective in difficult situations