Junior Business Analyst

May 25, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Information Technology or related degree
  • Relevant Business Analysis qualification/certification will be an advantage
  • 1-2 years’ experience in business analysis or business systems analysis
  • Exposure to/experience in the Short-Term Insurance industry will be an advantage

Responsibilities and work output:

Conduct business analysis in line with business requirements:

  • Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks
  • Analyse and understand the business requirements and through a structured process document, validate and translate these into requirement specifications and functional specifications to be used by developers in crafting technical solutions
  • Contribute to translating the business goals into design in line with systems architecture
  • Ensure the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process
  • Collaborate closely with solutions teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction
  • Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems
  • Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements
  • Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification
  • Test and validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions
  • Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using, amongst others, diagrammatic representations
  • Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions across business
  • Keep abreast of latest IT trends and practices to optimise service offering and minimise risk

Collaboration:

  • Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders
  • Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional service
  • Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance internal service delivery
  • Manage stakeholder query processes and ensure that queries are tracked, accurately resolved and used as a mechanism to improve client service and business processes

Self-management, teamwork and values:

  • Contribute in creating a positive work climate and culture that energises employees, gives meaning to work, minimises work disruption and maximises employee productivity
  • Effectively manage your performance within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved
  • Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team
  • Manage own performance and development by ensuring performance contract plan in place
  • Live the company values
  • Live the BSS (MSTI Business Solutions and Support) team philosophy

Competencies:

  • Strong presentation skills; ability to present to audiences at all levels using different media
  • Ability to engage with audience; obtain requirements; obtain buy-in for the concept/proposal
  • Good facilitation skills; ensuring all stakeholders participating, dealing with different personality and behavioural styles, stimulating out of the box thinking, ability to effectively summarise and capture salient points
  • Ability to converse comfortably with the technical teams and gather more information if required
  • Strong communication skills both in a 1-to-1 and larger group setting
  • Strong communication both in a relatively technical context as well as with non-technical users and other communities
  • Strong documentation skills (Business writing skills, Use case documentation, modelling skills (Visio etc)
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills: Seek information from a wide range of sources, critically evaluate, test hypothesis
  • Differentiate between urgent and non-urgent, important and unimportant according to formal prioritisation lists
  • Master the 80/20 rule to prevent analysis paralysis, articulate clearly the risks and identify and manage the risk mitigation plans
  • Ability to take a stand and drive hard for resolution on key issues
  • Sensitive to individual and cultural similarities and differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned
  • Manages self and relationships with others effectively and provides perspective in difficult situations

