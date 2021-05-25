Local Finance Assistant at Westfalia Marketing (Pty) Ltd

Reporting to the Financial Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for contributing to making the executive team successful in a high performance and driven environment through providing high level, proactive accounting service.
Qualifications / Experience
- Matric
- Diploma in Financial Accounting would be advantageous
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in bookkeeping
- Valid vehicle driver’s license and own vehicle
Knowledge
- Computer literate with advanced knowledge of MS Office (Excel & Word)
- Knowledge of capturing AR and AP invoices in D365
- Knowledge of the fresh and processed fruit production/marketing industry
- Excellent knowledge of Excel, i.e. able to do Pivot tables, V-lookup, etc.
Skills
- Good communication skills
- Good problem solving skills
- Be accurate and methodical
- Creative and innovative thinking
- Be able to work independent
Attitude/Behavior
- Strong independent person who needs little supervision
- Deadline and results driven
- Able to work under pressure
- Willing to assist with ad hoc tasks
- Team player
Desired Skills:
- Computer Literate
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years