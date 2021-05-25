Local Finance Assistant at Westfalia Marketing (Pty) Ltd

May 25, 2021

Reporting to the Financial Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for contributing to making the executive team successful in a high performance and driven environment through providing high level, proactive accounting service.

Qualifications / Experience

  • Matric
  • Diploma in Financial Accounting would be advantageous
  • A minimum of 5 years of experience in bookkeeping
  • Valid vehicle driver’s license and own vehicle

Knowledge

  • Computer literate with advanced knowledge of MS Office (Excel & Word)
  • Knowledge of capturing AR and AP invoices in D365
  • Knowledge of the fresh and processed fruit production/marketing industry
  • Excellent knowledge of Excel, i.e. able to do Pivot tables, V-lookup, etc.

Skills

  • Good communication skills
  • Good problem solving skills
  • Be accurate and methodical
  • Creative and innovative thinking
  • Be able to work independent

Attitude/Behavior

  • Strong independent person who needs little supervision
  • Deadline and results driven
  • Able to work under pressure
  • Willing to assist with ad hoc tasks
  • Team player

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

