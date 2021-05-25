Local Finance Assistant at Westfalia Marketing (Pty) Ltd

Reporting to the Financial Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for contributing to making the executive team successful in a high performance and driven environment through providing high level, proactive accounting service.

Qualifications / Experience

Matric

Diploma in Financial Accounting would be advantageous

A minimum of 5 years of experience in bookkeeping

Valid vehicle driver’s license and own vehicle

Knowledge

Computer literate with advanced knowledge of MS Office (Excel & Word)

Knowledge of capturing AR and AP invoices in D365

Knowledge of the fresh and processed fruit production/marketing industry

Excellent knowledge of Excel, i.e. able to do Pivot tables, V-lookup, etc.

Skills

Good communication skills

Good problem solving skills

Be accurate and methodical

Creative and innovative thinking

Be able to work independent

Attitude/Behavior

Strong independent person who needs little supervision

Deadline and results driven

Able to work under pressure

Willing to assist with ad hoc tasks

Team player

