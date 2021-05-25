Manager: Finance Shared Services at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To effectively manage and lead the Finance Shared Services department in accordance with business strategy objectives and plans, sound business practice, organisational policies and compliance with various government regulatory or statutory requirements.
Experience
Minimum:
- 5 years’ financial accounting and management experience.
- At least 3 years’ experience managing or leading a team in a financial accounting environment.
Qualification
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A post graduate finance qualification
- Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA)is stronglypreferred
Knowledge
Minimum:
- International Financial Reporting Standards
- People management and leadership principles and practices
- Financial risk factors and principles.
- SAP accounting software
Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Problem solving skills
- Management skills
- Leadership Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Influencing Skills
- Communications Skills
- Decision making skills
- Attention to Detail
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Leading and Supervising
- Persuading and Influencing
- Creating and Innovating
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals
For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:
Brendon de Klerk