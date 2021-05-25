Manager: Finance Shared Services at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To effectively manage and lead the Finance Shared Services department in accordance with business strategy objectives and plans, sound business practice, organisational policies and compliance with various government regulatory or statutory requirements.

Experience

Minimum:

5 years’ financial accounting and management experience.

At least 3 years’ experience managing or leading a team in a financial accounting environment.

Qualification

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A post graduate finance qualification

Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA)is stronglypreferred

Knowledge

Minimum:

International Financial Reporting Standards

People management and leadership principles and practices

Financial risk factors and principles.

SAP accounting software

Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Problem solving skills

Management skills

Leadership Skills

Analytical Skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Influencing Skills

Communications Skills

Decision making skills

Attention to Detail

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Leading and Supervising

Persuading and Influencing

Creating and Innovating

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

