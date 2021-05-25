Marketing Consultant

May 25, 2021

Job Description:

  • Sourcing and establishing new clients
  • Maintaining business relationships
  • Maintain a strong customer service attitude
  • Assist and resolving queries in the operations and accounts department as and when required
  • Developing and presenting proposals for potential and existing clients
  • Providing training and assist customers with the Company track and online website
  • Achieving monthly budgets; Both Existing and New business budget
  • Completing daily CRM report
  • Ensure all clients are visited within 40 days
  • Growing existing business and cross selling with existing clients
  • Assisting the debtors department with collection of outstanding monies as and when required
  • Printing of waybills and labels, if required
  • Innovating new business opportunities
  • General contribution towards sales team
  • Assistance in the customer service department as and when required
  • Dealing with all relevant warehouse queries in a friendly and courteous manner
  • Ensure that timeous quotes are given to all customers and that they are accurate and up to date

Job Requirements:

4-5 Years Sales/ Marketing experience in road freight / Logistics industry

