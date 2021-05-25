Marketing Consultant

Job Description:
- Sourcing and establishing new clients
- Maintaining business relationships
- Maintain a strong customer service attitude
- Assist and resolving queries in the operations and accounts department as and when required
- Developing and presenting proposals for potential and existing clients
- Providing training and assist customers with the Company track and online website
- Achieving monthly budgets; Both Existing and New business budget
- Completing daily CRM report
- Ensure all clients are visited within 40 days
- Growing existing business and cross selling with existing clients
- Assisting the debtors department with collection of outstanding monies as and when required
- Printing of waybills and labels, if required
- Innovating new business opportunities
- General contribution towards sales team
- Assistance in the customer service department as and when required
- Dealing with all relevant warehouse queries in a friendly and courteous manner
- Ensure that timeous quotes are given to all customers and that they are accurate and up to date
Job Requirements:
4-5 Years Sales/ Marketing experience in road freight / Logistics industry