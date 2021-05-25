Natural ADABAS Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for senior to intermediate Natural ADABAS Developers to join their team. You will be required to have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in Natural ADABAS Development (Natural for Windows platform experience would be beneficial)Duties:
- Natural system coding
- Develop and maintain customized programs and reports for Natural environment
- Operations, Finance, Sales and Exco
- Maintain and enhance the natural front-end usability and functionality
- Develop and maintain automation of key processes between TCPS and Banks
- Change Control process and Time logging
- Integration to front end systems (MSMQ, Ftp)
- ADABAS: Database designs enhancements and maintenance