Operational / Logistical Support Member at Headhunters

Our client, a prominent business operating in the agri-sector, is looking to add an Operational / Administrative support member to their Port Elizabeth based team. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Matric / Grade 12

Experience in Logistics / Transport Operations is highly

Experience in office administration, with the ability and willingness to learn about Logistics / Operations.

Experience in liaising with third parties (suppliers, customers, transporters, etc.).

Must be bilingual – Afrikaans preferred 1st language.

Excellent MS Excel skills required.

Exceptional communication skills – verbal and written, including online communication, such as whatsapp.

Prepared to be on rotational operational duty (evenings and weekends), as part of team load sharing.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Providing Operational / Logistical support.

Coordinating / Controlling logistics.

Working / liaising with logistics / transport companies planning and managing collections and deliveries.

Managing all documents associated with Logistics / Operations.

Managing tasks associated with office administration.

Assisting in resolving admin problems.

Be an integral support to the JHB office team (including travelling to the JHB office to integrate with the team members and working from this office from time to time, especially in the early days to build an understanding of this offices requirements and DNA).

CORE COMPETENCIES:

High emotional intelligence.

Capacity to build relationships, internally and externally.

Strong administrative skills attention to detail is key!

Time management skills / ability to multi-task.

Must be able to remain focused under pressure (meet deadlines).

Team player.

Highest level of integrity and honesty.

Ability to maintain confidentiality at all times.

High work ethic.

Process driven.

