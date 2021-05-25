Operations Manager at Barloworld Equipment

May 25, 2021

Key Outputs:

  • Provide and execute a customer engagement plan for one or more key accounts.
  • Achievement of aftersales, MARC and CVA revenue, market share, and profitability targets.
  • Drive aftersales strategy and performance in product support operations, MARC and CVAs.
  • Manage depot functions and cross-border operations.
  • Effective relationship management with customers, colleagues, centres of excellence and principals.
  • Create a safe and sustainable work environment and culture.
  • Champion technology in the region.

Qualification, Experience and Competencies:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Finance/Business Management and experience equivalent.
  • Post Graduate qualification, e.g. MBA will be an added advantage.
  • 5-10 years’ experience in an aftersales role.
  • 5 years’ experience in a management role or similar position in a centre of excellence.
  • Drive, Energy and Initiative (results-focus).
  • Customer Responsiveness.
  • Building Relationships.
  • Influencing and Negotiation.
  • Business and Financial Acumen (Including Commercial Orientation).
  • Professional / Technical Competence.
  • Analysis for Business Decision Making.
  • Practical Execution Management (Planning, Organising & Monitoring).
  • Developing People.

Desired Skills:

  • Aftersales
  • Centre of Excellence
  • Depot Functions
  • Cross Border Operations

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position