Operations Manager at Barloworld Equipment

Key Outputs:
- Provide and execute a customer engagement plan for one or more key accounts.
- Achievement of aftersales, MARC and CVA revenue, market share, and profitability targets.
- Drive aftersales strategy and performance in product support operations, MARC and CVAs.
- Manage depot functions and cross-border operations.
- Effective relationship management with customers, colleagues, centres of excellence and principals.
- Create a safe and sustainable work environment and culture.
- Champion technology in the region.
Qualification, Experience and Competencies:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Finance/Business Management and experience equivalent.
- Post Graduate qualification, e.g. MBA will be an added advantage.
- 5-10 years’ experience in an aftersales role.
- 5 years’ experience in a management role or similar position in a centre of excellence.
- Drive, Energy and Initiative (results-focus).
- Customer Responsiveness.
- Building Relationships.
- Influencing and Negotiation.
- Business and Financial Acumen (Including Commercial Orientation).
- Professional / Technical Competence.
- Analysis for Business Decision Making.
- Practical Execution Management (Planning, Organising & Monitoring).
- Developing People.
Desired Skills:
- Aftersales
- Centre of Excellence
- Depot Functions
- Cross Border Operations
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree