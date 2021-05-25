Outbound Sales Broker at The Conducive Group

Job Vacancy – Outbound Sale Broker (Call Centre)

Why should you work for us?

Simple, we care and invest in our people. With us, you are not just a number but an intrinsic part of our business.

If you are looking for a break in your career to help you grow and realize your true potential within an outbound telesales environment, then we would like to explore an opportunity with you.

We offer a basic plus uncapped commission model with the ability to earn money across multiple product streams.

Education and Experience

Matric

Proven telesales experience (minimum of 6 months experience)

Cold calling experience is a primary requirement

Key Competencies

High energy and discipline

Multi-lingual

Well-spoken

Confident

Persuasive

Proactive thinker

Resilient

Strong negotiation skills

Able to work within a high paced environment

Self-motivator

NB: We will only consider candidates who meet the above requirements with a minimum of 6 months of experience in an outbound cold calling sales environment.

Please send cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sales

Customer engagement

Strong work ethic

Strong communication skills

Driven

Go getter

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

About The Employer:

We are sales and business optimization experts.

We take a sustainable approach to the management of your sales workforce. Conducive offers customized outsourced solutions that reduce costs, boost sales and promote customer retention.

With a solid background across a broad spectrum of industries, Conducive’s team of well-trained staff leverages this expertise to improve your operations and grow your sales.

Our service capabilities are tailored to suit the requirements of corporates; SME’s and call center sales channels. To find out more please visit our website [URL Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentive Bonus

