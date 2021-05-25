Reference: JC50090
Our client who specializes in Automotive Part Manufacturing, is seeking a Paint Plant Supervisor
Requirements:
- Tertiary Engineering Qualification (Mechanical/Electrical Trade Certificate and/or Mechanical/Electrical qualification at NQF level 6)
- Tertiary qualification in the Production, Quality or Operations Management field will be an added advantage
- Experience in equipment set up through programming tools such as Lap top and HMI will be advantageous
- At least 5 years of supervising a team involved in the Quality process of any automotive components that meets stringent customer quality requirements i.e. IATF 16949, etc.
- Technical knowledge of the Paint application quality assurance process would be an integral job requirement
- Good decision-making skills and the ability to handle pressure are both essential criteria for success in this vital position
The key responsibilities include the following:
- Achieve the required volume of wheels in line with the Sales Plan requirements
- Achieve the required customer quality standard and FTPR as reflected in the business Goals and Objectives
- Minimise Paint strip and Paint related defects within targets
- To manage all the available resources efficiently and effectively
- Ensure that output, scrap, rework and housekeeping targets are met at all times
- Carry out quality audits and ensure that products are within specification
- Update your team on performance against targets
- Ensure employees work according to Work Instructions
- Communicate problems with other departmental leaders
- Develop and update training plans and records according to the company’s Training Plan
- Ensure adherence to company policies and regulations
- Manage all internal performance monitoring systems (OEE, SCADA, HMI)
Additional Requirement:
- Computer literacy essential
- Impeccable Disciplinary and Attendance records
- Ability to handle conflict and possess good decision-making skills
- Organisational skills and ability to work under pressure essential
- Good communication and presentation skills
- Team player
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Tertiary Engineering Qualification
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree