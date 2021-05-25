Paint Plant Supervisor

Our client who specializes in Automotive Part Manufacturing, is seeking a Paint Plant Supervisor

Requirements:

Tertiary Engineering Qualification (Mechanical/Electrical Trade Certificate and/or Mechanical/Electrical qualification at NQF level 6)

Tertiary qualification in the Production, Quality or Operations Management field will be an added advantage

Experience in equipment set up through programming tools such as Lap top and HMI will be advantageous

At least 5 years of supervising a team involved in the Quality process of any automotive components that meets stringent customer quality requirements i.e. IATF 16949, etc.

Technical knowledge of the Paint application quality assurance process would be an integral job requirement

Good decision-making skills and the ability to handle pressure are both essential criteria for success in this vital position

The key responsibilities include the following:

Achieve the required volume of wheels in line with the Sales Plan requirements

Achieve the required customer quality standard and FTPR as reflected in the business Goals and Objectives

Minimise Paint strip and Paint related defects within targets

To manage all the available resources efficiently and effectively

Ensure that output, scrap, rework and housekeeping targets are met at all times

Carry out quality audits and ensure that products are within specification

Update your team on performance against targets

Ensure employees work according to Work Instructions

Communicate problems with other departmental leaders

Develop and update training plans and records according to the company’s Training Plan

Ensure adherence to company policies and regulations

Manage all internal performance monitoring systems (OEE, SCADA, HMI)

Additional Requirement:

Computer literacy essential

Impeccable Disciplinary and Attendance records

Ability to handle conflict and possess good decision-making skills

Organisational skills and ability to work under pressure essential

Good communication and presentation skills

Team player

