Paint Plant Supervisor at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Paint Plant Supervisor.

Responsibilities:

Achieve the required volume of products in line with the Sales Plan requirements.

Achieve the required customer quality standard and FTPR as reflected in the business Goals and Objectives.

Minimise Paint strip and Paint related defects within targets.

To manage all the available resources efficiently and effectively.

Ensure that output, scrap, rework and housekeeping targets are met at all times

Carry out quality audits and ensure that products are within specification

Update your team on performance against targets

Ensure employees work according to Work Instructions

Communicate problems with other departmental leaders

Develop and update training plans and records according to the companys Training Plan

Ensure adherence to company policies and regulations

Manage all internal performance monitoring systems (OEE, SCADA, HMI)

Qualifications and Experience:

The ideal candidate must possess a Tertiary Engineering Qualification (Mechanical/Electrical Trade Certificate and/or Mechanical/Electrical qualification at NQF level 6). A tertiary qualification in the Production, Quality or Operations Management field will be an added advantage.

Experience in equipment set up through programming tools like Lap top and HMI will be advantageous.

The candidate should have a proven track record of at least 5 years of supervising a team involved in the Quality process of any automotive components that meets stringent customer quality requirements i.e. IATF 16949, etc.

Technical knowledge of the Paint application quality assurance process would be an integral job requirement. Good decision-making skills and the ability to handle pressure are both essential criteria for success in this vital position.

Other requirements:

Computer literacy essential

Impeccable Disciplinary and Attendance records

Ability to handle conflict and possess good decision-making skills

Organisational skills and ability to work under pressure essential

Good communication and presentation skills

Team player

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position