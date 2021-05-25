Paint Plant Supervisor at Headhunters

May 25, 2021

Our client in the automotive industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Paint Plant Supervisor.

Responsibilities:

  • Achieve the required volume of products in line with the Sales Plan requirements.
  • Achieve the required customer quality standard and FTPR as reflected in the business Goals and Objectives.
  • Minimise Paint strip and Paint related defects within targets.
  • To manage all the available resources efficiently and effectively.
  • Ensure that output, scrap, rework and housekeeping targets are met at all times
  • Carry out quality audits and ensure that products are within specification
  • Update your team on performance against targets
  • Ensure employees work according to Work Instructions
  • Communicate problems with other departmental leaders
  • Develop and update training plans and records according to the companys Training Plan
  • Ensure adherence to company policies and regulations
  • Manage all internal performance monitoring systems (OEE, SCADA, HMI)

Qualifications and Experience:

  • The ideal candidate must possess a Tertiary Engineering Qualification (Mechanical/Electrical Trade Certificate and/or Mechanical/Electrical qualification at NQF level 6). A tertiary qualification in the Production, Quality or Operations Management field will be an added advantage.
  • Experience in equipment set up through programming tools like Lap top and HMI will be advantageous.
  • The candidate should have a proven track record of at least 5 years of supervising a team involved in the Quality process of any automotive components that meets stringent customer quality requirements i.e. IATF 16949, etc.
  • Technical knowledge of the Paint application quality assurance process would be an integral job requirement. Good decision-making skills and the ability to handle pressure are both essential criteria for success in this vital position.

Other requirements:

  • Computer literacy essential
  • Impeccable Disciplinary and Attendance records
  • Ability to handle conflict and possess good decision-making skills
  • Organisational skills and ability to work under pressure essential
  • Good communication and presentation skills
  • Team player

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position