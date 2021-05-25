Paint Plant Supervisor at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Paint Plant Supervisor.
Responsibilities:
- Achieve the required volume of products in line with the Sales Plan requirements.
- Achieve the required customer quality standard and FTPR as reflected in the business Goals and Objectives.
- Minimise Paint strip and Paint related defects within targets.
- To manage all the available resources efficiently and effectively.
- Ensure that output, scrap, rework and housekeeping targets are met at all times
- Carry out quality audits and ensure that products are within specification
- Update your team on performance against targets
- Ensure employees work according to Work Instructions
- Communicate problems with other departmental leaders
- Develop and update training plans and records according to the companys Training Plan
- Ensure adherence to company policies and regulations
- Manage all internal performance monitoring systems (OEE, SCADA, HMI)
Qualifications and Experience:
- The ideal candidate must possess a Tertiary Engineering Qualification (Mechanical/Electrical Trade Certificate and/or Mechanical/Electrical qualification at NQF level 6). A tertiary qualification in the Production, Quality or Operations Management field will be an added advantage.
- Experience in equipment set up through programming tools like Lap top and HMI will be advantageous.
- The candidate should have a proven track record of at least 5 years of supervising a team involved in the Quality process of any automotive components that meets stringent customer quality requirements i.e. IATF 16949, etc.
- Technical knowledge of the Paint application quality assurance process would be an integral job requirement. Good decision-making skills and the ability to handle pressure are both essential criteria for success in this vital position.
Other requirements:
- Computer literacy essential
- Impeccable Disciplinary and Attendance records
- Ability to handle conflict and possess good decision-making skills
- Organisational skills and ability to work under pressure essential
- Good communication and presentation skills
- Team player
