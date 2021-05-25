Part Time Finance Officer

The finance officer is required to assist the company on a day-to-day basis by processing payments and tracking project budgets. On a high level, the finance officer needs to provide monthly and annual budget reports to the board of directors and provide budget forecasts to facilitate the CEO in planning fundraising activities.

Managing project payments and budgets, compiling monthly and annual financial reports and projections, liaising with accounting firms and funding agencies.

The finance officer will initially be contracted to working 10 hours per week. Working hours will be from 8am to 12pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays plus an additional 2hours per week ad hoc. More hours may be required as the workload increases.

Desired Skills:

budgets

forecasts

monthly financial reports

annual financial reports

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Unique opportunity to be part of a world class team breaking ground in the fight against global blindness

