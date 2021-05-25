Procurement Manager at Bidvest Bank

Managing the Procurement Function of the Bank and ensure due diligence is followed in terms of Procurement Policies and Procedures. Ensuring quality control and adherence to relevant legislation and tender processes
Finance: Manage costs within area and maximize profit and impact on ROFE
Review targeted supply arrangements to achieve optimal value for money based on total cost of ownership (price, quality, service and administration)
Managing the procurement budget and promoting a culture of long-term savings on costs
Monitor spend by doing a monthly analysis
Identify suppliers in line with Code of Good Practice and business objectives
Maximise intercompany spend – monthly reporting
CUSTOMER CENTRICITY
Daily operations within Procurement:
Monitor Supply Chain by highlighting Bank’s BBBEE Procurement
Refine System to manage collection of BBBEE certificates – GP and FA using data warehouse
Action monthly follow up on 20 targeted suppliers
Performa risk assessment on potential contracts and agreements.
Advise Head of Financial Control on Risks and ensure risk is mitigated
Create awareness pertaining to procurement procedures throughout the Bank
Establish and maintain sound supplier relationships
Initiate, advise and execute appropriate course of action
Responsible for the design, implementation and review of the Fixed Asset Policy, Deprecation and General procurement policies and procedures
Reporting:
Ensure all mandatory reporting for Bank is done accurately and timeously
Review and validate current supplier lists
Oversee and manage the Bank’s own BEE scorecard and ensure appropriate action is taken throughout the year on all elements to retain Bank’s current contribution level
Responsible for monthly intercompany spend report – report to EXCO
CAPEX Spend Reporting to EXCO – monthly
Branch Reports
Customer Service:
Advise internal departments on best practice for all projects/initiatives
Build and maintain a long term relationships with vendors and suppliers.
Deliver credible and effective stakeholder relationships
Oversee and conduct quarterly procurement committee meetings (arrange agenda, distribution packs, follow up on action items)
Chait the committee meetings
Assist with due diligence reviews.
Projects:
Overseeing and streamlining the processes for the BEE Warehouse Project
My Market (New Platforms) – manage the Travel Management System Automated Purchase orders
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE:
General:
Render an advisory service to internal departments
Identify and communicate potential risks pertaining to new initiatives, products and services
LEARNING AND GROWTH:
Training:
Ensure multi-skilling takes place within the team and employees receives exposure in all areas of the function based on skill set and capabilities
Arrange training and development exposure in line with identified development areas of employees and encourage employees to take ownership of professional development
Coaching and mentoring
Qualifications:
Relevant degree (Supply Chain Management, Logistics or Business Administration
Experience:
5 -7 years’ in managing supply chain operations
Knowledge of preparing and reviewing contracts, invoicing, and negotiation terms.
Management Skills and Leadership
Multi-tasking and time management skills
Organizational and detailed oriented
Analytical and problem-solving skills
Office bound
Desired Skills:
- Knowledge and understanding of the Procurement processes and procedures
- Relevant legislation
- principles and tender processes
- SA Governing Bodies and reporting structures
- Reporting structures and timelines
- Ability to work under pressure
- Business acumen
- Integrity
- Management and leadership
- Attention to detail
- Excellent communication skills
- BBBEE knowledge
- Code of Good Practice
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Purchasing & Procurement
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree