Procurement Manager at Bidvest Bank

Managing the Procurement Function of the Bank and ensure due diligence is followed in terms of Procurement Policies and Procedures. Ensuring quality control and adherence to relevant legislation and tender processes

Finance: Manage costs within area and maximize profit and impact on ROFE

Review targeted supply arrangements to achieve optimal value for money based on total cost of ownership (price, quality, service and administration)

Managing the procurement budget and promoting a culture of long-term savings on costs

Monitor spend by doing a monthly analysis

Identify suppliers in line with Code of Good Practice and business objectives

Maximise intercompany spend – monthly reporting

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY

Daily operations within Procurement:

Monitor Supply Chain by highlighting Bank’s BBBEE Procurement

Refine System to manage collection of BBBEE certificates – GP and FA using data warehouse

Action monthly follow up on 20 targeted suppliers

Performa risk assessment on potential contracts and agreements.

Advise Head of Financial Control on Risks and ensure risk is mitigated

Create awareness pertaining to procurement procedures throughout the Bank

Establish and maintain sound supplier relationships

Initiate, advise and execute appropriate course of action

Responsible for the design, implementation and review of the Fixed Asset Policy, Deprecation and General procurement policies and procedures

Reporting:

Ensure all mandatory reporting for Bank is done accurately and timeously

Review and validate current supplier lists

Oversee and manage the Bank’s own BEE scorecard and ensure appropriate action is taken throughout the year on all elements to retain Bank’s current contribution level

Responsible for monthly intercompany spend report – report to EXCO

CAPEX Spend Reporting to EXCO – monthly

Branch Reports

Customer Service:

Advise internal departments on best practice for all projects/initiatives

Build and maintain a long term relationships with vendors and suppliers.

Deliver credible and effective stakeholder relationships

Oversee and conduct quarterly procurement committee meetings (arrange agenda, distribution packs, follow up on action items)

Chait the committee meetings

Assist with due diligence reviews.

Projects:

Overseeing and streamlining the processes for the BEE Warehouse Project

My Market (New Platforms) – manage the Travel Management System Automated Purchase orders

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE:

General:

Render an advisory service to internal departments

Identify and communicate potential risks pertaining to new initiatives, products and services

LEARNING AND GROWTH:

Training:

Ensure multi-skilling takes place within the team and employees receives exposure in all areas of the function based on skill set and capabilities

Arrange training and development exposure in line with identified development areas of employees and encourage employees to take ownership of professional development

Coaching and mentoring

Qualifications:

Relevant degree (Supply Chain Management, Logistics or Business Administration

Experience:

5 -7 years’ in managing supply chain operations

Knowledge of preparing and reviewing contracts, invoicing, and negotiation terms.

Management Skills and Leadership

Multi-tasking and time management skills

Organizational and detailed oriented

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Office bound

Desired Skills:

Knowledge and understanding of the Procurement processes and procedures

Relevant legislation

principles and tender processes

SA Governing Bodies and reporting structures

Reporting structures and timelines

Ability to work under pressure

Business acumen

Integrity

Management and leadership

Attention to detail

Excellent communication skills

BBBEE knowledge

Code of Good Practice

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

