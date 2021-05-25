Project Manager IT at 4Sight Holdings

May 25, 2021

Position available for a strong, assertive Project Manager. The PM will be responsible for the planning and execution of a project. The PM will lead and direct the project to ensure that the project goals and objectives are achieved within the constraint of quality, time, cost & scope.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Scope Management, Client Management, Time Management, Budget Management, Communication Management, Risk Management.

Skills: Project Management knowledge & skills; Communication & Management skills; good Admin skills & attention to detail; Able to work under pressure; Organisation & Time Management skills; good Interpersonal skills.

Qualifications: Relevant Project Management Qualification.
MS-Stack experience to develop software solutions with Microsoft’s range of applications including Dynamics CRM, . NET, CRM Dynamics 365, SharePoint development platform, Azure, etc, is a must.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Scope Management
  • Project Governance
  • Managing Project Budgets
  • Project plan
  • Project Management Agile
  • Project Management Methods
  • PMI
  • PMBOK
  • Microsoft

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position