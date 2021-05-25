Property Administrator

A Property Administrator is required for a large Commercial Property Group based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg, Gauteng. RNEG

Main purpose/objective of the position:

To establish and maintain effective support services for the property management functions, primarily the administration of the Agreement of Lease. To create and manage all contracts. To take responsibility for data integrity (building and tenant). The collection of clients’ rentals to ensure healthy cash flow and control of all debtor accounts. To maintain long-term tenant and property manager relationships.

Experience / Education:

Minimum of Grade 12 with Accountancy as a subject or equivalent qualification/training as well as 2 years relevant experience.

Typing, computer literacy (advanced MS Office, Nicor, MDA, contract creation & SAP system), telephone skills, admin skills, communication skills

Key Performance:

Clearing

Credit, Vacated Balances, and 120-Days

Reporting

Collection Activities

Lease Admin: New deals

Tenant Administration

Data Integrity

Tenant and Public Liaison

Internal Liaison

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.

Our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

