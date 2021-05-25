QA Engineer at Reverside

Testing Role in JHB
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for Software Testing Professionals with 3+ years solid software testing experience and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.
About The Employer:
Here’s the tech stack for the QA
- Selenium
- Eggplant
- Jira
- Testrail
- Bocats and AETs testing
- Java
- Search engine and optimisation
- Web design techniques
- Figma