Quality Control Manager – NIGHT SHIFT ONLY at Lotus HR & Recruitment

QUALIFICATIONS
- ND/Degree in Food Technology or BSc in Food Science Biotechnology or Microbiology or related qualification required.
- 3-5 years in QC Management of food products (perishables meats, seafoods, etc)
- Young, vibrant, go-getter, with good interpersonal-, communication and customer service skills.
- Any additional qualifications in Quality Control and/or Food Safety advantageous
- Internal Auditing training advantageous
- Strong leadership and supervisory skills required to manage and oversee a quality team with the ability to make decisions in a fast-paced environment
- Attention to detail.
- Excellent analytical & Problem-solving skills
- Own transport essential to travel between plants