Quality Control Manager – NIGHT SHIFT ONLY at Lotus HR & Recruitment

May 25, 2021

QUALIFICATIONS

  • ND/Degree in Food Technology or BSc in Food Science Biotechnology or Microbiology or related qualification required.
  • 3-5 years in QC Management of food products (perishables meats, seafoods, etc)
  • Young, vibrant, go-getter, with good interpersonal-, communication and customer service skills.
  • Any additional qualifications in Quality Control and/or Food Safety advantageous
  • Internal Auditing training advantageous
  • Strong leadership and supervisory skills required to manage and oversee a quality team with the ability to make decisions in a fast-paced environment
  • Attention to detail.
  • Excellent analytical & Problem-solving skills
  • Own transport essential to travel between plants

